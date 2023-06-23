Pleats, tight whites and piping edges are game, set and match with tennis-core | Fashion

afirst of all my apologies to anyone who saw the word tennis in the headline and thought this was going to be a column about Andy Murray’s Wimbledon prospects because it isn’t. (Fingers crossed though.)

I’m not here to talk about tennis. I’m here to talk tennis core. Pleated skirts, flaps, polo shirts with collars. Snow white, with flashes of deep green; smart dresses with socks and sneakers; sweaters in the color of clotted cream draped over the shoulders. Tennis is just such a good look.

It has a glittering trophy case of fashion heritage. This is the sport that gave us Stan Smith’s classic Adidas sneakers and the polo shirt invented by Ren Lacoste. Glamor and elegance bring tennis on and off the court. The grace and power of a player serving an ace or diving into the net for a volley has the elongated, elegant line of a fashion illustration by Ren Gruau.

It feels chic but doesn’t have to be snobbish. Just put a collar on a polo shirt and press the folds on a skirt

A classic diamond bracelet has been known as a tennis bracelet since 1978, when Chris Everts broke mid-game at the US Open and stopped play to pick up the stones. Spectators at tennis tournaments don’t dress up as fans, as they do in most sports; they wear The Vampires Wife dresses or neat tailoring. And in what other sport would the ballboys and girls be dressed in the ultimate leisure-lifestyle brand, Ralph Lauren, as they are at Wimbledon?

Tennis is a character-driven drama played by people at the height of physical fitness, and the gladiatorial nature of the match is reflected in the modern game in increasingly individual looks. But while these tutus and sweatbands, jumpsuits and blazers have kept the fashion spotlight on tennis, it’s the classic look, rather than the avant-garde updates, that fashion will always fall in love with.

And never more than now. In 2023, tennis core is where athleisure is. After two decades of streetwear dominating fashion, preppy style is making a comeback. What that means, at the true wardrobe level, is smart collared polo shirts rather than oversized football shirts; color combinations that are discreet rather than flashy; subtle club-style logos instead of slogans and graphics.

That’s all very tennis. (Nobody does 21st-century preppy better than Roger Federer.)

The game that gave us Silence on Center Court is tailor-made for the year of quiet luxury. The Wimbledon dress code is pure luxury, not least because virgin white is a status symbol of maintenance in itself. Crisp piqué white is to this summer what Gwyneth-Paltrow ski trial knits were to winter. A little succession opening credits cosplay, if you will.