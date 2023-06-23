Sports
The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and his abiding love of hockey
Located in the center of Chennai city in Egmore, Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of hockey fans, players and officials.
Formerly called the Corporation Stadium, which used to have hockey gravel ground, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, it was rebuilt and renamed the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.
Built for the SAF Games in 1995, the complex now has hockey (artificial turf), tennis and volleyball.
The stadium gained international fame for hosting many international hockey matches such as the SAF Games (1995), two editions of the Champions Trophy (1996 & 2005), an Asia Cup (2007), the India-Pakistan series (1999) and the India-Belgium Series (2008). It has also been the venue for numerous domestic tournaments including the MCC-Murugappa All India Gold Cup and countless Chennai Hockey Association league matches.
Star attraction: India’s Dhanraj Pillay passes Pakistan’s Naveed Alam in the final of the SAF Games, which India won 5-2. on December 26, 1995. | Photo credit: K. GAJENDRAN
More than the epic matches, strong rivalries between teams and players, it is the love of the spectators for the national sport that has played a major role in the popularity of hockey in this part of the region.
When we played for the senior Tamil Nadu team or the Railways team, whether it was training or tournaments, there was always a bunch of seniors who would come and watch us. They were hardcore fans who praised players when they played well and didn’t hesitate to criticize when they played poorly. It was an atmosphere we enjoyed, says CR Kumar, coach of the Indian junior men’s team that recently won the Asia Cup.
The best part, according to former national captain V. Baskaran, who was part of the committee in charge of laying the artificial turf along with another Olympian Munir Sait, among others for the SAF Games, are the spectators who are in great numbers keep coming for the finals of both national and international tournaments.
Filled to the brim: spectator support has always been a feature of matches at this venue, like this scene from 1996 Champions Trophy on December 13, 1996. | Photo credit: The Hindu Archives
Every time we hosted an international tournament, or a national tournament, or a local competition, the audience was packed. The reason was that the stadium was close to areas that have a history of supporting hockey. Areas like Thousand Lights, Vepery, Triplicane, Royapettah, and Mylapore all had hockey teams, Baskaran says.
Former India skipper Mohammed Riaz recalls the time when there was a slight interruption during the SAF Games hockey final between India and Pakistan where he was one of the players due to overcrowding. The fence broke because there were too many people. The final was shut down for about 10 minutes.
Riaz emphasized the knowledge of the fans and said they would roll out a certain team lineup without the list in their hands. The stadium’s proximity to first-class hotels and the train station was one of the reasons many people, including senior citizens, showed up, he says. Riaz recalls how an extra gallery was built during the India-Pakistan series in Chennai in 1999 and the Champions Trophy in 1996 to accommodate more people, an aspect that surprised then Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans.
Dutchman Van Mijk Remco is set to beat German goalkeeper Kowalczek Nils for the winning goal in the Kuber-Champions Trophy hockey tournament Jin Chennai on Monday. The Netherlands defeated Germany 2-1 in this fiercely contested match. | Photo credit: The Hindu Archives
It was as such a spectator that S. Karthi, one of the current forwards in the Indian men’s team, saw players like PR Sreejesh and SV Sunil in action. I was a 13 year old student from Sports Hostel of YMCA (Chennai). I was thrilled to see them play the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup for the first time. The audience was enthusiastic and so was I, says the 21-year-old, who has landed a job with the Income Tax Department.
The turf has seen world-class players from the likes of Shahbaz Khan, Tahir Zaman (both Pakistan), Stephen Veen (Australia), Teun de Nooijer (Netherlands) and Dhanraj Pillay (India). It goes without saying that the two editions of the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup attracted almost full houses. When India defeated South Korea to win the Asian Cup, the cheers from a packed stadium showed that India’s love for hockey remained intact.
For young players from the districts accustomed to playing on grass and gravel, the joy they felt upon entering the stadium was unparalleled, to say the least.
Vinod Rayer first came here in 1999 for the program Catch them young from Tiruchi and has since played inter-sport hostel tournaments, the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup and the CHA league matches.
Sukhjeet Singh (right) of the Punjab National Bank and Rajat Sharma of the Indian Navy in action during the 93rd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sept 7, 2019. | Photo credit: M. Vedhan
When I first played on artificial turf, I felt really good. Since then I get goosebumps when I play here. There is a sense of happiness and satisfaction that I don’t get anywhere else, says the 37-year-old Tamil Nadu player, now an assistant manager at Indian Overseas Bank (Chennai).
VJ Philips, 72, a gold medalist at the World Cup, believes that the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) has failed to recognize Olympic and World Cup medalists, but acknowledges that the advent of artificial turf has created a wave of young people it caused the sport. There’s been a lot of activity since 1994. Players have gotten better, but there’s still a lot of grassroots work to do, he says.
The artificial turf is being laid in the stadium in time for the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. | Photo credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
With the resurfacing of the turf by mid-July for the Asian Champions Trophy scheduled for August 3-12, there will undoubtedly be a resurgence of the sport in the city.
The Government of Tamil Nadu is planning to host many international events in the future and would like to improve the infrastructure in the districts.
I think fans will crowd the stadium for the Asian Champions Trophy. People from other districts will come here. In addition, HUTN is undergoing a major refurbishment in terms of spectator seating arrangements and changing rooms, so we can expect good times for the sport, Kumar added.
For HUTN and the Government of Tamil Nadu, the work does not begin and end with the Asian Champions Trophy. Instead, they should use the magnificent facility of the renovated Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium to spark a renaissance.
