IOC points to ‘number of issues’ embarrassing sports federations – The New Indian Express
CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has again reminded the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) of its responsibility to appoint a CEO. It has now been more than seven months since the IOA election, but somehow the body has failed to appoint a CEO. What seems more intriguing is that it seems happy to function with an acting CEO, which is not allowed under the newly amended bylaws.
What should be more disturbing is the other part of the statement where it talks about other National Sports Federations (NSFs) in India. In addition, the NOC of India has been requested to work closely and work closely with the International Federations (IFs) to address a number of ongoing issues affecting the Indian Sports Federations in a coordinated manner and in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the Indian sports federations. Involved international federations. This mainly concerns the situation of the Wrestling Federation in India (WFI), according to the IOC.
This shows that the Indian sports administration is confused at the moment. Apart from the federations managed by experienced administrators, most newly created NSFs have problems, especially with IFs. Even the well-run NSFs are uncomfortable with the post-IOA turn of events. There is a trust deficit among NSFs and it is growing.
Some NSFs like taekwondo, volleyball, basketball, handball and table tennis to name a few are in turmoil over power sharing, control and factionalism. For example, Taekwondo has two federations India Taekwondo and Taekwondo Federation of India. While IT is recognized by the IF, the other newly elected body is not. Not only TFI, but also some of the recently elected bodies have problems because IOA doesn’t know what to do. There have been instances where a newly elected winter sports body was not recognized by the IOA because of the presidential nominee. Recently, the Ministry of Sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have taken a keen interest in the election of NSFs including WFI. In fact, the election dates were extended without any reason and given time for manipulations by the Electoral College. It’s only just begun, but the federation is heading for disaster. As always, it’s the players (wrestlers here) who suffer. But who cares?
This newspaper has highlighted this issue and also pointed out how noisy the last Executive Committee meeting was when the appointment of a CEO was under discussion. From now on, the joint secretary, an honorary member, performs the duties of the CEO. According to the constitution, it is a paid position held by a professional with certain eligibility criteria. It is clear that the IOA chairman is eager to appoint a CEO, but there is another faction that is happy with the status quo.
The IOC had said in its latest communication with this daily earlier this month: The IOC is in regular contact with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and is aware that the IOA has not yet appointed the new CEO/Secretary General, in accordance with the NOC Constitution. The IOC has urged the IOA to complete the nomination process without further delay to allow the IOA to function normally.
On Wednesday, the IOC once again reiterated its position, saying: The NOC of India has been instructed on many occasions to complete without further delay the nomination process of the new CEO/Secretary General, in accordance with the NOC Constitution, so as to normalize the situation within the NOC. Unfortunately, the NOC has yet to complete this process. The IOC continues to monitor this issue. The IOC has yet to meet with the IOA on this.Maybe it’s time for IOA to take more responsibility and make hard decisions and not wait to act like the sports ministry’s letter to form another ad hoc committee for WFI.
