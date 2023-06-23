The ECB recommends changes to reporting racism in cricket

The ECB has recommended changes to the much-delayed independent racism report over fears of a massive bill.

Mail sports may reveal that the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket has uncovered shocking allegations of racism and discrimination against former players, but some details have been removed over fears publication could lead to libel claims.

The Commission was established by the ECB in November 2020 with a remit to examine issues related to race, gender and social class in sport.

Chair Cindy Butts provided an update in March 2022, when she warned that cricket was ‘facing a reckoning’, and ECB chair Richard Thompson admitted in the governing body’s annual report last year that the findings would be ‘challenging’ for the game.

The ECB was supposed to have received a draft report weeks ago, but publication has been delayed by the governing body’s request for revisions due to potential legal issues.

While the victims’ testimonies have been anonymized and the identities of their alleged abusers have been removed, ECB lawyers have expressed concerns that individuals can still be identified.

While no attempt has been made to change the tone of what is expected to be a damning report, the review process has caused some frustration for the Commission.

That said a source with knowledge of the process Mail sportsIt’s ridiculous that this has taken so long. All allegations are anonymous, but there is still concern that details could lead to people being exposed.”

The Commission will have the final say on the publication of the report, and the latest estimate is that it will be ready by the end of the month.

The ECB and the Commission declined to comment.

Butts spent more than two years on the report. The highly respected expert on governance and equality also sits on the House of Lords Conduct Committee and is a member of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

“What is clear is that cricket is not going well,” Butts said in March last year. Cricket stands for a reckoning. It must take this opportunity to understand and diagnose what the problem is. And then to recommend solutions to his problems in an evidence-based way. That is obvious.

‘Cricket needs to look in the mirror. It should say: ‘This is what we look like and we are prepared to address the issues that are prevalent within the sport in a coordinated, serious and considered manner’.