The missing superstars of women’s tennis

Bring me the sweat of Gabriela Sabatiniwrote the poet Clive James, adding:In a green Lycergus cup with a sprig of mint,/ But don’t add sugar/ The bitterness is what I want./ If I craved sweet, I’d ask you to bring me/ Annabel Croft’s tears.

It was the time of Martina and Steffi and Francois and Tracy and Hana, we were on everyone’s first name. Sabatini won the US Open in 1990, Croft was Britain’s best player to retire at the age of 26. It was the days of ball boys who sold Sabatini’s sweat-stained towels for ten pounds apiece.

Sport is not necessarily about talent attracting fans and money. As more than one writer has pointed out, it’s a soap opera. Fans and advertisers, television and media come for the people, their stories, their love lives, their foibles, their looks, their quirks.

Where are the Sabatini’s and Crofts of today? Or Clive Jameses for that matter? The best we can do is put together Iga Witek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina as the female counterparts to the Federer-Djokovic-Nadal trio at the top of the game. Does that reflect the lack of imagination in the writing or is something missing in the women’s game itself?

Gabriela Sabatini from Argentina in action during a tennis tournament in 1995. | Photo credit: The Hindu Archives

More attractiveness for men’s tennis

In an essay in the 1980s, novelist Martin Amis said, “The women’s game is now more interestingly balanced than the men’s and it’s also more fun to watch. Last year, former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo said, ‘At the moment I have you more appeal, appeal in general, for the men’s competitions.

At this year’s French Open, former player and commentator Sue Barker said women’s tennis needs more big rivalries. What we need are some really good players to be in the Slam finals for a few years and build that rivalry.

Between 2016 and 2022, the No. 1 and No. 2 female players have faced each other in a tournament final only twice. The game needs rivalry or dominance to attract fans. It also takes money, something the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has been made aware of. In March, WTA sold a 20% stake in its Tour to a private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners.

More significantly, after a 16-month suspension, it decided that women’s tennis would return to China.

In November 2021, Chinese player and world doubles No. 1 Peng Shuai had made allegations of sexual harassment against a senior Chinese Communist Party official on social media. Her account was abruptly deleted and she was never heard from. WTA banned China as a result, saying the boycott would not be lifted until Peng was determined to be safe. At that time, China hosted more women’s events than any other country.

Serena Williams after defeating her sister, Venus, at the 2017 Australian Open. | Photo credit: AP

This year, WTA decided to return to China, arguing that more progress could be made by returning. A WTA statement said: We have received much praise for our principled stance and believe we have sent a strong message to the world. But praise alone is not enough to bring about change.

The season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Shenzhen in China for 10 years from 2019 is part of China’s $500 million investment in women’s tennis for the period. The final itself is a $14 million tournament. Last year it was held in Texas during the ban, but will now continue in Shenzhen until 2028, as originally agreed.

Billie Jean King and the fight for equal pay

This year Wimbledon celebrates the 16theanniversary of equal prize money for men and women. It’s been 50 years since, largely thanks to former world No. 1 Billie Jean King, the US Open was paid equal for the first time, but the other three majors took their time, and Wimbledon finally caught up only in 2007.

Chinas Peng Shuai at the 2020 Australian Open. | Photo credit: Reuters

Other tournaments, tennis is more than the sum of its Grand Slams, are not all there yet. Last year it was calculated that all tournaments except the Slams combined, the total prize money awarded on the men’s tour was 75% higher than on the women’s tour. The Kings revolution, carried forward by Venus Williams, has a long way to go.

But it’s not just the money, although there is a paradox here. Too much and players tend to retire early, too little and there is no motivation.

Earlier this year, Wimbledon champion Garbie Muguruza, 29, took a break and said she was spending time with family and friends. Her ranking dropped from No. 1 to No. 132. In May, she was engaged to a fan who recognized her on the streets of New York and asked to take a selfie with her.

Even more dramatic is that Ashleigh Barty, also Wimbledon champion, retired a year ago after declining interest in the sport. Barty, 25, and number 1, stopped to pursue other dreams. Another Wimbledon champion, Simona Halep, 31, has been suspended after testing positive at the US Open last year. Naomi Osaka, 25, has taken a break to have a baby. These four players won 11 Slams in the past seven years.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King paved the way for equal pay for women in the game. | Photo credit: Reuters

Tennis, like all individual sports, depends on big names and big rivalries for its livelihood. Chris Evert vs. Martina Navratilova was one of them, as was Steffi Graf vs. Monica Seles, and more recently Venus Williams vs. Serena Williams.

Dilemma champions

How do the current stars Poland Witek, Belarus Sabalenka and Kazakhstan Rybakina compare? Can they detach women’s tennis from the everydayness in which it seems to have fallen?

witek is best equipped for this. Already a four-time Slam winner at 22, she can win 10 or 15 Slams, says German star Boris Becker. Its hero Rafael Nadal has won 22, but more importantly, he worked to become almost as comfortable on grass and hard courts as he is on clay. When witek wins her first Wimbledon title and this could be the year, she would have taken another step towards becoming an all-time great.

She also faces the champion’s dilemma, where she must choose between repeating herself or reinventing herself. By all accounts, she demonstrates a poise, an awareness of the world outside the tennis bubble, so evocatively described by Amis in the essay quoted earlier: The system prescribes a life of unique enclosure, in which every contact is feathered, isolated, and mediated. Fixers, helpers, PR people, men with guns everywhere: these extras are just part of the backdrop for the gazelles and snow leopards of modern tennis, a protected species in their bijou amusement park.

Witek’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, her attention to the mental issues at play (and contributions to mental health charities), her decision to travel with a sports psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, already sets her apart from the monomaniacal introverts who the tennis populate world.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the 2021 Australian Open. | Photo credit: Getty Images

She does crossword puzzles and Sudoku on tour, travels with Lego blocks and books, and looks forward to reading George Orwell to better understand the world and improve her English. It’s impossible to become a champion if you don’t have basic joy and your needs as a human being are fulfilled and satisfied, says Abramowicz.

witek, who won 37 games in a row in 135 days last year, can best be summed up by Evert, possibly the best clay court player for her. She’s a leader who doesn’t scream to the top of a mountain, said the 18-time Grand Slam champion. She is more gentle. But when Iga speaks, people will listen.

Forget Sabatini. Bring me the sweat of Iga witek.

