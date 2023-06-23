Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day two at Trent Bridge





(REUTERS) Day two of the Women’s Ashes test match begins with Australia in a commanding position that has reached 328-7 on opening day. It was tough for the hosts who lost the coin toss and were sent to field in sunny conditions more suitable for batting. Australia’s openers scored freely and the tourists were in full control during a 119-run partnership between Tahlia McGrath (61) and Ellys Perry. An almost two-hour rain break came at a good time heather knights team that gathered in the evening session. Sophie Ecclestone (31-6-71-3) and the debuting Filer (14-1-65-2) led the fight in England, with the latter knocking off Perry for an outstanding 99. Ecclestone took the wickets from Jess Jonassen and Australia captain Alyssa Healy in the same and England just before the end ended another promising partnership between Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland. Today, England will need to quickly claim the last three Australian wickets before they can dig in to get as close to their tally as possible. Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes: Women’s Ashes: England vs Australia England host Australia in the Women’s Ashes only test match at Trent Bridge

Tourists won the coin toss and chose to bat

Australia resumed at 328-7 after Ellyse Perry denied the first day century Good morning 10:00 am , Mike Jones Welcome to The independents coverage of the Women’s Ashes as England host Australia in the series’ only test match in multiple formats. Four points are available to the winning team as Heather Knight’s side is about to clash with Alyssa Healys over five days of intense action. Day one went Australia’s way with the tourists scoring 328 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Ellyse Perry came agonizingly short of a century when she was dismissed by debutant Lauren Filer for 99 and Tahlia McGrath scored 61 as the Aussies piled up the runs in helpful batting conditions. England fought back after a two-hour rain break, but have work to do to get back into the game today. The game starts at 11am and we have the build up and cover all day.

