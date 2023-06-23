Sports
Are we witnessing the birth of the franchise football era? | Football
Football transfers carry a certain amount of risk. At least that is assumed. The gamble is part of the fun. There’s no telling how a superstar talent will fit into a new team. Juan Sebastian Vern, anyone?
But what if none of that mattered? What if the durability of a contract was just a fugazi? Something that wasn’t worth the paper rumor mills? As it stands, players joining a club that is part of a multi-team ownership model are effectively available to all of their satellite sides. It’s rarely been a problem at the top level, but what if a world-class player signed for one club for a staggering sum and was then loaned out to a Champions League side under the same ownership? It could happen; welcome to the new football era.
Rben Neves, the 26-year-old Wolves captain, is about to sign for Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal for a cool 47m. Unlike the other big names that have recently settled in the petrostate, Neves is at the pinnacle of power. In relation to the ambitious Saudi league, it feels like a step back and is reminiscent of Oscar doing one from Chelsea to Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League when he was 25.
Thank goodness for loopholes, then. Because Neves may not have lost to the Premier League yet. Al-Hilal is one of four Saudi clubs owned by the state Public Investment Fund (PIF). His mission is to fund these teams and turn them into totems of the world game, including Cristiano Ronaldos Al-Nassr, Kant and Benzemas Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, who (for some reason) have pledged to Ivaro Morata the tallest in the world. paid player.
But the Saudis, entrenched as they may be, recognize that there is a global game at play here. Eddie Howe’s Premier League upstarts are also owned by PIF, and if this move unfolds as expected, we could see another Rubicon in sports history.
A UEFA report published in February described the explosion of multi-club franchises as a potential threat to the integrity of European club competitions. The continent’s governing body also reported that an estimated 6,500 players from 195 clubs were employed by 27 multi-club investment groups. A third of these US-based 777 Partners, the Miami firm that owns Hertha Berlin, Sevilla, Genoa and Standard Lige, have been linked to Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, but there are other global power blocs merging.
If Neves plays for Newcastle and there doesn’t seem to be anything in the porous Premier League rulebook that would prohibit him from doing so, Howe would be getting a top-tier midfielder without a dent in his budget. Not only would that allow Newcastle to get around those pesky FFP rules, they would also have the power to turn any PIF team into a glorified academy.
We have already seen the pitfalls of such a model in cricket. Jos Buttler, arguably England’s greatest ever white batsman, is an excellent case study. Throughout the season he wears the same bright pink kit for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Paarl Royals in South Africa and could do the same for the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean. [nice work if you can get it Daily Ed]. It’s hard for fans to invest in players and stories when the stage changes so often.
The Royals Universe (yes, Universe) or, to give its proper name, the Emerging Media IPL Ltd, is one of the four similar brands in the world of cricket with their flagship team in the IPL. Their mission is simple. They want to consume cricket and control all of its content. They have swallowed teams in South Africa, the US and the UAE and they will want to do the same in England.
Individualism means nothing. Players are reduced to universal parts that can be slipped in as extra parts in an Ikea package as needed. Football has more robust safety nets, but for how long? Neves could be the difference for Newcastle next season if they take on a famous Big Cup run or title challenge. Owners of other football franchises will be paying close attention.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
When you lose at Real Madrid, it’s like the world is ending. You have been crucified. You feel down. You go home and you are not happy. They accept losing a little more [in MLS]. There is no consequence. You can’t downgrade there. If you lose a game, you move on to the next. They take losses much better there.
Gareth Bale, possibly drafting a putt on one of California’s many impeccable golf courses, explains why Lionel Messi might be enjoying life in the US! UNITED STATES!! UNITED STATES!!!
THE RACE FOR RICE
Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice is all going perfectly according to plan. Starting with an offer of £80m, the Gunners expanded to a deal worth £90m on Tuesday, but West Ham objected to the add-ons. Doesn’t matter, nice and easy, make a third offer later in the week. Wait, what’s this? Ilkay Gndogan to Barcelona? Manchester City suddenly in the market for a lithe midfielder and with a Kalvin Phillips-shaped negotiating chip? Still, as some pranksters have pointed out on various social media scandals, it’s not like Rice has a form to change his mind when a better team comes calling. Gosh!
As I watched Erling Haaland put a few more in the old onion bag for Norway against Cyprus, I noticed the opponent was none other than Temur Ketsbaia. Surely there must be a job in English football for him the kicks after the goal he could give Kevin Worley the billboards behind the dugout.
As the Saudi leagues suck up players to recycle petrodollars and thus even more of our hard-earned money goes into the pockets of footballs, on top of that earned through endless TV deals, gambling and eye-watering ticket prices, maybe we should just introduce a football tax (FAT ) and scrap all the nonsense that gets in the way of football these days, Robert George [or: STOP FOOTBALL? Daily Ed].
Send your letters to [email protected]. Today’s winner of our priceless letter of the day is Kevin Worley.
