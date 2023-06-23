



Alibaba employees celebrate Olympic Day with workout challenges. Photo credit: Alibaba Group | Alibaba Group is celebrating this year’s Olympic Day with a series of sporting challenges and online activities across all its campuses to promote healthy lifestyles among its employees. Olympic Day, which falls on June 23, coincides with the inaugural Olympic E-Sports Week. Alibaba integrates the promotion of Olympic E-Sports Week into its local celebration of Olympic Day with workout challenges for its global employees. The Hangzhou-based company has been working with the International Olympic Committee as an Olympic partner since 2017. Its cloud computing subsidiary has helped digitize the Olympics and is supporting the first Olympic Esports Week with its digital technology and cloud computing services. We want to encourage our employees to actively participate in sports, maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle, inspire others to prioritize fitness and infuse their lives with renewed vitality, said Chris Tung, President Corporate Development at Alibaba Group Holding . According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 81% of adolescents and 27.5% of adults will not meet WHO recommended levels of physical activity by 2022, resulting in declining mental and physical health. Alibaba employees participated in a group exercise with a spinning bike to celebrate Olympic Day. Photo credit: Alibaba Group Keep up to date with the digital economy by signing up for our free weekly newsletter To leaves Move The Hangzhou-based company has declared June 23, the Olympic Day, as Alibaba Sports Day to boost employee sports participation. 2023 is the seventh year in which the company organizes Alibaba Sports Day for its employees. Alibaba Cloud launched a two-day sports festival themed Stay Active Enjoy Sports Together at Cloud Valley headquarters in Hangzhou from June 20 to 21 with various challenges and exercises. The challenges include a quiz on Alibaba Clouds Olympic Movement milestones and three esports games, including Ping Pong, Swimming and Street Fighter V, and an obstacle race. On June 20, Alibaba’s Cloud Valley held a group exercise involving more than 100 Alibaba employees. During the two-day sports festival, employees at Alibaba’s 26 campuses in China also participated in other physical activities, including table tennis, badminton, skateboarding, jumping rope and planking. Alibaba employees played virtual sports at the cloud headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo credit: Alibaba Group Global movement In addition to activities, to repeat the “Let’s Move” theme of this year’s Olympic Day, Alibaba organized a series of physical exercises to inspire its employees around the world to make time for daily physical activity. At Alibaba’s Singapore office, employees of Southeast e-commerce platform Lazada celebrated Olympic Day with city rides. For those unable to attend the activities in person, Alibaba is also rolling out an online social media campaign for its global employees to share their proudest moments in sports participation. On June 20, more than 21,000 people participated in the online discussion on Alibaba’s employee forum. A record according to the IOC five million people in 130 National Olympic Committees across five continents will participate in this year’s Olympic Day celebrations. See more stories about Alibaba’s partnership with the Olympics here

