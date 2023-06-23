SL Vs OMAN ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Sri Lanka Vs Oman Match





Sri Lanka will face Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC Subscribe to notifications Sri Lanka (SL) led by Dasun Shanaka will face Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman (OMAN) in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match on Friday (June 23). Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is hosting the game and the game kicks off at 12:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka are currently second in Group B with two points having played just one game. They will be looking for a win against Oman to clinch first place in the Group B standings. Sri Lanka enters this competition after beating the UAE by 175 points. Wanindu Hasaranga was named Player of the Match after scalping six wickets in his eight-over period and conceding just 24 runs. In the first inning, Kusal Mendis played a 78-run knockout and Sadeera Samarawickrama helped him by scoring 73 runs, which helped Sri Lanka score a 356-run goal. SL bowling attack performed well and successfully defended it to take a win in their first match of the qualifiers. On the other hand, Oman leads the Group B standings with four points after two wins against Ireland and UAE. They come into this match after beating the UAE by five wickets. Shoaib Khan was named Player of the Match after playing a 52 run in the second inning to earn their second straight win. They cannot falter against Sri Lanka and will be looking for a victory against their opponents to maintain their top position. When will the Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match take place? The Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match will take place on Friday 23 June 2023. Where will the Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match take place? The Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. What time does Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match start? The match between Sri Lanka and Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 kicks off at 12:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match? The Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. Where is Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 live streaming available? The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

