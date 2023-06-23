Williams sisters still own tennis as Wimbledon invites Venus back





Athletic greatness is evidenced by performance. Athletic immorality is defined by how weakened your sport becomes when you’re not around. Tennis doesn’t know what to do without the Williams sisters and that’s why Wimbledon keeps bringing them back. To be a tennis gladiator like Roger Federer | Bear Grylls’ ultimate sports fantasy Wimbledon has conferred 697th ranked and 43-year-old Venus Williams a wild card so she can make her 24th appearance in a tournament she has won five times in singles. The decision comes a year after The All England Club awarded Serena Williams a wild card as she hoped to win her elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title after taking a year off. The seven-time Wimbledon champion lost in the first round of the tournament last year. I’m old enough to remember tennis frowning at the two beaded black girls. Now they need those semi-retired women to keep their biggest sports tournament relevant. Venus recently defeated 48th ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) at the Birmingham Classic. It was Reportedly her first win over a top 50 player in nearly four years. And while she still occasionally plays, it becomes clear that the sport isn’t doing well when Venus and Serena aren’t around. According to SportsMediaWatchwhen Serena retired with an injury in the first round of the 2021 tournament, the final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolna Plkov averaged just 1.09 million viewers, which was 55 percent less than the 2019 final in which Williams played. Without Serena, the 2021 final matchup became the smallest audience for a Wimbledon final since ESPN began broadcasting the event exclusively in 2011. This isn’t a situation where the young stars of the women’s and men’s game haven’t stepped up, it’s an example of how rare it is that we’ve witnessed not one, but two tennis superstars reach a level of success and celebrity that the sisters Williams have been enjoying for decades. Not only did Venus and Serena Williams break the mold, they set the bar at a level that is arguably unattainable. They should be able to play in any tournament they want, whenever they want. But given their current stature and the lack of star power in tennis, Wimbledon’s decision to award them wildcards smacks of a tournament that was counting on them, and only them, to headline their annual event. And to further prove the point that Wimbledon is flying through the seat of its pants, TMZ reports that The All England Club will use artificial intelligence for online highlight videos. I see AI as an addition to the human element rather than a replacement, said IBM exec Kevin Farrar, according to the report. You can’t replace John McEnroe by commenting. That human element must always be there. It is very complementary and complementary. Tennis’ most prestigious tournament doesn’t know how to fill the shoes of two of the biggest names to ever compete on that court, and now they hope a computer’s voice can spark interest. Wimbledon desperately needs a plan for success, and tennis needs to find new stars who want to be stars too.

