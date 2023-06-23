Daniel Briere says Flyers expects to meet Matvei Michkov at Draft

Daniel Briere said the Philadelphia Flyers could have a meeting with international mystery man Matvei Michkov during next week’s draft.

I believe I have the chance to meet him. Yes, the Flyers general manager said Thursday at a pre-draft press conference at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

The Philadelphia Flyers have the 7th overall pick. Michkov is a Russian striker who is expected to be one of the top players in this year’s draft class. He is expected to be picked somewhere between 2 and 8. The uncertainty is about his availability to play in North America.

Some mock drafts see Michkov drop to 7 where the Flyers could roll the dice on the Russian. For now, they’re doing their due diligence.

We try to get as much information as possible, and we spend some time with him, and we try to get as much information as possible and then make our decision, said Briere, who will lead his first draft as GM.

Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said the team did their homework on Michkov.

We do a lot of background work, Flahr said. We do talk to players on his team. We’ve talked to coaches our staff talked to, so we got a lot of our background.

Spend time with him and his family, make yourself comfortable, and then make the right decision.

Michkov’s Russian Questions

Michkov’s talent level would indicate a selection at 2 or 3, but he is under contract in Russia until 2026 and his future is uncertain with the geopolitical situation of his home country invading Ukraine.

Also, Michkov reportedly did not meet with NHL teams in hopes of sitting down with him for the draft. Teams love to take deep dives with background checks and face-to-face meetings with potential draft picks. It is noteworthy that the Flyers will be able to meet Michkov next week.

Design will be critical to us, Briere said.

The Flyers also have the 22nd overall draft pick. Briere was asked if he was willing to take more risks at age 7, knowing that he has 22 as a backup.

I don’t want to see it that way, said Briere. I still want to take the best player available to us at the time. Not thinking, OK, now because I have that other choice, it changes what I’m going to try to do.

I’d rather we go with the same mindset. We take the player who will be the best player for us depending on where we are in the organization.

I’m not looking at it, okay, because we have different choices, that’s going to change the way we approach number seven.

Best available player

Briere and Flahr emphasized that the Flyers are looking for the best available player, not a particular position. The Flyers have 10 draft picks and Briere said his rebuild team is looking for more.

We would like to. It’s no secret, Briere said. We’d like to add. There is some depth to this design. So if we have the chance, we would add that gap between 22 and 87 [picks].

Briere and Flahr said they know immediate help from their preliminary choices is unlikely and they’re fine with that. The draft is in Nashville this Wednesday and Thursday.

We want the best player in 3, 4 years, Flahr said. There is no rush as to who will play first.

There are a lot of guys who start playing earlier. Who is going to be the best NHL player is our focus.

I agree, Briere said. It’s about player development. I don’t worry if it’s 3, 4, 5 years later that they become the best they can be. I’m not worried about next year or the year after that.

Briere said the Flyers are talking to other teams about trades. He also sounded like he’s not ready to give up on Kevin Hayes just yet.

If someone wants to give us another one [first-round] pick, we’ll gladly take it, said Briere.

We had conversations with different teams. I’d probably say it’s not likely, but we’re definitely looking at every avenue.

I would like to give our amateur scouts another push to dive even deeper into our list. No doubt we tried, but you also need a dance partner, so I don’t know if it’s realistic.

