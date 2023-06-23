Already an All-American, this Charitable Hoo Garners Award she is most proud of





But it was earlier this month that Subhash, a recent graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce, received the accolade she cherishes above the rest. I have a lot of tennis lessons and a lot of academic ones, she said, but this one is all-encompassing. It’s the one I’m most proud of so far. On June 12, Subhash was named the national recipient of the 2023 Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award. The honor, awarded by the ITA since 1982, is presented to a student-athlete who has demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as school achievements, extracurricular achievements and tennis achievements, in a way that embodies the legacy of a tennis icon and humanitarian organization. Arthur Ashe Jr. A Richmond native who died in 1993 at age 49, Ashe was a Hall of Fame tennis player with more than 30 professional tournament titles and earned fame as a black man who played what was a white-dominated sport. However, his greater legacy is also tied to the work he did in social justice, urban health and beyond. Ashe was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then US President Bill Clinton. Subhash doesn’t take the bond with Ashe lightly. It’s such an honor, she said. Me and pretty much every tennis player grew up with stories about him and how much of an impact he had on the tennis community. And how much of a legend and icon he was with both tennis and leadership and community service. So it’s great to be associated with him, even in a small way. Subhash, the first UVA tennis player, man or woman ever to earn such an honor, was an excellent choice thanks to a rsum that reflects a characterful, versatile individual who is constantly looking for ways to help others. On the tennis court, that meant leading the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament each of the past three seasons. Off the tennis court, it meant volunteering as a tutor for elementary school students through the Madison Houses Athletes Committed to Education program. Helping people is one of my greatest passions in life, said Subhash. Madison House has been a really great space for me to expand on that and fulfill that side of me. Being around kids just gives me a lot of joy. I love to see them happy. At that age, they learn so much, so quickly, so that’s pretty rewarding to see that happen in real time. Since 2019, Subhash has been involved with Madison House, UVA’s independent, not-for-profit volunteer center for UVA students. One of her most enriching experiences was teaching a fifth grade girl whose mother tongue was not English to read. It was super rewarding to see my student gain confidence in her skills, Subhash said, and feel more comfortable during my time with her.

