Men’s Track & Field adds three for next season

Eastern Illinois athletics director Keith Roberts has expanded the Panther men’s roster for next season with a trio of IHSA State qualifiers that will contribute to the Panthers in both throws and multis. Ben Jessup, Jacob Maxwell and Alex Stout will join EIU next season.

Jessup is from Catlin, Illinois where he competed at Salt Fork HS where he helped the school win back-to-back IHSA Class 1A State Championships as a junior and senior after the team placed second at the state championship during his sophomore year. Jessup was part of the 4×100 relay championship team running the second leg as the team posted a final time of 42.81. He also ran the second leg of the 4×200 relay team that won silver at the state meeting with a final time of 1:30.01. As a junior, he was again on the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams that both placed second in the state while qualifying for the state competition as an individual in the discus. During his sophomore year, he ran the first leg of the state champion 4×200 relay team winning with a time of 1:31.0 while the 4×100 relay team placed second on the state race. In addition to relays and discus throw, Jessup also ran the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints.

Maxwell is from Tolono, Illinois where he competed in Unity HS where he was a two-time IHSA Class 2A state qualifier in the discus. Maxwell was 14th in the state as a senior with a final throw of 147’5″. He placed second at the Mattoon Sectional with a throw of 154’11” and his best discus throw of the season was 166’7.25″. As a junior Maxwell placed seventh in the state in class 2A with a final throw of 154’8″. He placed second on the Tolono Sectional in the event. During his career, Maxwell also competed in the shot put, triple jump, 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles with sectional competition in the shot put and triple jump. Maxwell also wrote football and basketball.

Stout is from Charleston, Illinois, and attends Charleston High School, where he was an IHSA Class 2A state qualifier twice during his track career. As a senior, he placed sixth in the state in the shot put with a final throw of 52’0.75″. He was the Mattoon Sectional champion in the shot put with a winning score of 52’11.50″ while placing fourth in the discus with a section throw of 144’0.75″. As a junior, he advanced to the state championships in the discus, finishing 12th in the state with a final throw of 146’8.25″. His best discus throw of the season was in the Tolono Unity Sectional with a third-place finish of 147’10.75″. Stout also played football and played in the Illinois High School Shrine Game as a senior.

The EIU men’s track and field team won the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship.