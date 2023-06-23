Jack Russell: Cricket and art, you can never crack ’em either, you’re always learning | England cricket team

mthese opportunities weigh on the mind and they erode your confidence no matter who you are. Jack Russell knows how Jonny Bairstow must feel. Yeah, sort of. I missed Brian Lara a few times in the Windies in 1994, which really hurt, but I was lucky enough not to miss one in the two Ashes series I played in.

We were on our way to our fourth cup of tea of ​​the morning (decaffeinated for him: I’m sleeping much better now) at his studio space in Chipping Sodbury. Russell leans forward in his armchair, hovering over the pastry cream with those quicksilver hands outstretched, lost in a memory.

Although I got a finger to a quarter chance, an inside edge from Neil Foster to Mark Taylor at Lords in 93 who stayed at the Nursery End. I fought gravity up the slope!

It’s no surprise that Russell can remember a moment from 30 years ago so vividly. As he approaches his 60th birthday, the hair and tooth comb are cut tighter these days, but the best goalkeeper of his generation admits to having tingling in his fingertips since Australia landed a few weeks ago.

The Ashes is very addictive to me. I don’t miss playing but right now I wouldn’t mind getting back in the middle, they do with you the Aussies.

Russell can even see a bit of himself in the current Test side of the England gentlemen, at least in their latest sartorial accessory. Am I fashionable? I’ve seen mustaches, long hair in the back and now bucket hats! I wouldn’t qualify for Bazball though, I could barely hit it off the square.

Ben Stokes and company’s Spike Island headgear inspired Russell to dig out his own headgear. He famously wore the same sacred sun hat throughout his 23-year playing career. He lovingly flips his thumb over the torn piece of cloth, pointing out the scorched marks still visible after a near catastrophe during the 1998 tour of the West Indies. Trying to dry it quickly after a hard day’s work, he stopped Russell put his hat in the oven to distract him. His roommate Angus Fraser recalled that when he pulled out his beloved chapeau, he touched the top and it collapsed like puff pastry. It nearly ended Russell’s tour, but salvation came in another repair job.

Jack Russell indulges in his favorite pastime in Guyana’s Georgetown during the 1998 West Indies tour. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

For a moment, seriousness creeps into his West Country burr. I need to know where it is at all times or I’ll panic before he gets together and grins. It’s great to see the current guys have embraced it, long live the bucket hat!

Russell’s statistics show he raised his game against the Old Enemy and he talks wistfully about his first Testton, against Australia at Old Trafford in 1989. He chuckles at the memory of Dickie Bird’s exasperated attempts at diplomacy when he nearly came to blows with Merv. Hughes.

But there’s one Ashes moment where he says people send him the Venus flytrap daily on Twitter stumping by Dean Jones when he stood up to Gladstone Small’s pace at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the 1990-91 series. Razor reflexes and celebratory jig after bailing out were peak Jack Russell.

The England wicketkeeping debate is rumbling again after Bairstow’s rusty performance behind the stumps in the First Test at Edgbaston, where he dropped (or failed to go) a handful of catches and missed a stumping. Does Russell see his cricketing craft, that of the specialist goalkeeper, as on the wane?

He is pensive, makes another cup of tea while thinking about his answer. The debates are still going on, aren’t they? It went a long way for me and Stewie [Alec Stewart] and now it’s Ben [Foakes] and Johnny.

Jack Russell with his trademark floppy hat is congratulated by teammates after memorably beating Dean Jones during the third Ashes Test of 1990-1991 at the SCG. Photo: Patrick Eagar/Popperfoto/Getty Images

You know, this series can be decided by one stumping. One catch. A piece of brilliance, because there are such fine margins between the sides. Jonny is made of strong stuff and I’m sure he’ll bounce back, but in an Ashes series missed opportunities are magnified and so the pain will be even greater because of what’s at stake.

England are 1-0 down in the series and are trying to pick themselves up from a different kind of canvas than the one over Russell’s shoulder. Bairstow looks set to be left behind the stumps for the rest of the summer, so what advice does Russell have for him?