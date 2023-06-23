Tennis fans, here’s why you should buy US Open tickets

Most tennis fans are playing the game rather than watching it as the French Open is wrapped up and Wimbledon awaits. But the savviest tennis fans know that now is the best time to buy US Open tickets for the last major tournament of the year, which kicks off in New York City on Monday, August 28.

When most people think of the US Open, where French Open champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will perform, they think of the final. Celebrities abound and tickets cost a small fortune. But even if tennis isn’t your sport of choice, you can have an absolutely amazing experience seeing the world’s best players literally a few feet in front of you, much closer than athletes in almost any sport, unless you’re on the court in the NBA .

Like the other three Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open, the US Open takes two weeks to complete. It features more than 900 competitions, including singles, doubles, youth, wheelchair, and so on. Tickets are considerably cheaper on the first days of the tournament, and often the tennis is much more sparkling. So if you have never thought about going to a tennis tournament for a day, grab this opportunity.

What you need to know about buying US Open tickets

First choose a day. The earlier in the tournament, the more matches you have to choose from, as all the courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be filled with the best of the best from morning to night. You won’t see two top seeds knocking it out. All too often, those announced matches end up as straight-up snooze parties, which happened recently at the French Open when Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud while barely breaking a sweat. Boring! And bizarrely expensive, to boot.

Stars are born on the side lanes of Flushing Meadow. You can see newcomers, young guns and really exciting competitions. Best of all, when you’ve seen enough of one game, you can move to another field a few feet away and watch something else. Sometimes the best way to identify the most exciting matches is simply to listen to the roar of the crowd. You never know which two players, evenly matched, will give the show of their lives.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a forehand against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing, New York, on Sept. 12. 2021. DANIELLE PARHIZKARAN-USA TODAY SPORTS

If you want to see the top stars, buy tickets to Arthur Ashe, the main stadium where the likes of Djokovic (okay, there’s really no one like Djokovic) always play. But you can save money by getting a day pass, which gives you access to most courts, and you can watch for 8 hours if you want.

Tennis is witnessing a unique, historic changing of the guard. Serena and Venus Williams, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal have retired or are in the final moments of their illustrious careers. Roger Federer has officially retired. Only Djokovic, the last of the tennis mohicans, is still doing well.

Unlike GOLF, where a bunch of guys you’ve never heard of compete to escape the long shadow of Tiger Woods, tennis has a bunch of young guns that are exciting to watch. Carlos Alcaraz. Coco Gauff. Daniel Medvedev. Victoria Azarenka. Frances Tiafoe. Stefanos Tsitsipas. Elena Rybakina. Holger rune. Andrew Roelev. Taylor Fritz. Matteo Berrettini. And the aforementioned Swiatek and Ruud. If you can see one of them, in Arthur Ashe, in the stands or any other track, go for it.

Remember the floppy hat and sunscreen, because New York is blazing hot during the US Open. Also bring your own water bottle and save a bundle, because at Vlissingse Weide you can buy a decent bottle of wine at a liquor store for what water costs.

Take public transportation either the Long Island Railroad from Penn Station or the 7 train from Grand Central or Times Square. Freeway driving in New York City isn’t great even on a good day, and as New Yorkers will tell you, there are no good days. Tennis traffic forms a knot on Queens highways, even when the Mets aren’t playing at Citi Field, which shares parking lots with the venue of the US Open.

Once you can actually see Arthur Ashe Stadium from the highway, you can spend an hour or more crawling through traffic to reach the parking lots. And then a long walk awaits you to get to the gates of the hall. Even a taxi or Uber is a bad idea, you don’t have to park, but you get stuck in that miserable New York traffic.

Also pay attention to the weather. A little rain is one thing, but if the storm is fierce, stay home. New York is great at many things, but guiding 30,000 fans out of the monsoon rains at the US Open, as happened two years ago? Don’t take the chance.

On a side note, a day at the US Open is one of the most delicious treats a sports fan can enjoy. It’s all about the grit, the determination, the stamina… not to mention the incredibly high quality of the game. If you want to see the best of the best, the US Open awaits.

Michael Levin, New York Times bestselling author and ghostwriter, operates www.MichaelLevinWrites.com.