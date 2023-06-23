Men’s Hockey Announces Team Awards





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY The Union College men’s hockey team has announced the winners of the team awards for the 2022-2023 season. First year Jan Prokop was named Rookie of the Year and the team’s Most Valuable Player. Prokop skated in all 35 games and led the team with 23 points (4-19-23). DeWausau, Wisc. native became the first rookie defenseman in Union’s Division I era to lead the team in scoring. Prokop earned a spot on the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team and also earned ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week honors twice. Senior captain Owen Farris earned the Charlie N. Morrison Award, given annually to a player who participates in extracurricular activities while demonstrating academic interest and achievement. Farris skated in 33 of 35 games and racked up a career-high 11 points with seven goals and four assists, while winning a career-best 52.6 percent of faceoffs. The senior served as a student representative on the Union General Board of Education and was the male student-athlete representative on the Athletic Liaison Committee. The Economics major also excelled in class. Farris earned a spot on the ECAC Hockey All-Academic team three years in a row, was an AHCA All-American Scholar, and was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honors Society and the Omicron Delta Epsilon Economics Honors Society. Farris was also Union’s nominee for the ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year. The Scott Richardson Unsung Hero Memorial Award was presented to the first year Nick Young . The rookie defenseman skated in 34 of Union’s 35 games, scoring two goals and seven assists for nine points. Young contributed to all of the game’s trump cards, leading the team in blocked shots with 57, which finished fourth in the league. Young also received an ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week award for his efforts against the University of Connecticut. sophomore Caden Villegas was the recipient of the Coaches Award. The sophomore had a breakaway year with seven goals and six assists in 34 games. Villegas scored the winning goal in the Mayor’s Cup match and the match winner against Brown in February. senior for the fourth consecutive year Pipe brand was named the recipient of the Thomas Van Arden Dukehart Academic Award, an award given to the player with the highest point average. The computer engineering major was awarded the Ralph W. Stearns (1907) Prize earlier this spring on Prize Day, which is awarded to an outstanding student in electrical or computer engineering. Junior Nate Kelly was named the team’s Most Improved Player. The blueliner skated in 22 games as a junior, recording three points and 27 blocked shots.

