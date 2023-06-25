Useful Training Trip of Vietnam Table Tennis Team in USA





On June 4, coach Dinh Quang Linh and 5 athletes of the Vietnam table tennis team set foot in the US for the first time. As soon as they arrived in Houston, the entire team was welcomed by Dylan Nguyen, the president of the Texas Table Tennis Training Center (TTBB Texas), and then moved into a two-week lodging at a luxury resort. The Vietnamese table tennis team practices under the guidance of coach Riki Watanabe (Japan). Mr. Dylan Nguyen said, “My main job is the head of the Computer Equipment Department of 3 hospitals. Knowing that table tennis is good for health, I accepted to join the Texas TTBB with the desire to raise the standard of this sport here in Texas. and bond with the homeland. Japan’s table tennis topped the world in the 1950s and is now returning to its heyday when it ranks second in the world, just behind China. That is why Mr. Dylan Nguyen decided to create a training team led by former Japan coach Riki Watanabe as the head coach of the program. The teacher team already has that, and the students of the program have the Vietnam team and the US team as the two main teams. The training board has organized a high quality training, closely supervised for each individual, especially for the Vietnamese team. The Vietnam table tennis team took a souvenir photo at the Texas Table Tennis Training Center Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh has long lost points because he did not know how to return the service every time the opponent deliberately put the ball in the abdomen, Master Watanabe trained separately to overcome this Ninh Thuan girl. With Nguyen Thi Nga, he prioritizes giving tricky and dangerous shots to create more “capital” for the eldest sister of the team. And when it was found that Tran Mai Ngoc’s body had high plasticity, which led to a lack of strength when applying force, Mr. Watanabe corrected it, but due to insufficient time, he had to let the student hang the racket for a young athlete from Guatemala. at the Summer Texas Open 2023. Homemade meal from the US Vietnam table tennis team With two tennis players Dinh Anh Hoang and Le Dinh Duc still not good in speed and power and too little use of “left hand”, coach Watanabe asked assistant Ryoichi Yoshiyama to bet maximum on these two. At first, both Hoang and Duc shook their heads as they couldn’t control the fast and too strong “two-pin” blows from the player who beat World No. 2 Liam Pitchford. But then the two Vietnamese friends continued to practice with Ryoichi Yoshiyama for many more days, so they also gradually improved and got quite good results. Vietnam table tennis team visits NASA Space Center in Houston After receiving valuable opportunities and attentive care from dedicated teachers over the past two weeks, the Vietnam table tennis team still worked hard to practice until the last minute to make noticeable progress during the journey. this rare education. And also surprisingly and interestingly, the entire team was able to visit the Space Center to practice for astronauts at TP.Houston.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morningexpress.in/useful-training-trip-of-the-vietnamese-table-tennis-team-in-the-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos