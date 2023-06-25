Sports
Test cricket can thrive if cashed-in countries take less of the ICC revenue share
Everyone was understandably giddy after an all-time great Test match kicked off the Ashes – the most hyped series in cricket.
There were no losers from this epic match and that’s not just a cliché with England, whose energetic style of play ultimately proved unsuccessful, albeit only, in an attempt to higher ground in the aftermath.
Australia’s remarkable victory against their old foes was so celebrated domestically that the triumph caught the attention of the dominant codes of football, who normally commanded all the attention during the winter months.
It was a reminder of the unparalleled charm of five days of cricket, where the protracted length, which often seems so out of place in modern life, fuels the unnerving tension like no other sport.
Inevitably, traditionalists – almost condescendingly – were quick to endlessly cheer the five-day format, begging the trustees to keep the format alive amid fears of Test the future of cricket.
But what is apparently not understood by some is that Test Cricket will almost certainly be in order for the powerhouses of Australia, England and India – each armed with multibillion-dollar domestic media rights deals.
Series involving those countries are booming with Australia and India to play five-Test series in the 2024-27 cycle for the first time in decades.
The boards of these countries are still able to retain their top players and – for now – fend off the growing pool of T20 leagues that lure players with big paychecks.
Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the sport in Australia and England, a shine that should keep top players wanting to continue playing the format while inspiring the next generation.
But it goes beyond this powerful trio – often derided as ‘The Big Three’ – where things are murky and Test Cricket could crater in countries where the format’s popularity is waning.
The depth of Test cricket is already shallow with only 12 countries and there are unlikely to be any plans for additions any time soon, a senior ICC official told me.
Test cricket struggles outside the powerhouses with star players being poached by T20 leagues as cash stricken boards struggle to compete with the franchise cricket circuit.
Zimbabwe, which is not part of the nine-team World Test Championship along with Ireland and Afghanistan, has a miniscule broadcasting deal worth about $1 million a year.
It is difficult for these small teams to remain competitive, while opportunities to play Test cricket are becoming increasingly scarce given the high cost of hosting the format.
“Our Test debut against Pakistan in 2018 cost around a million euros,” former Cricket Ireland chairman and International Cricket Council chairman Ross McCollum told me earlier this year.
“Our annual turnover is around 10-12 million, so hosting Tests is a significant part of that. It’s very difficult for us to play Test cricket.”
Managers from these countries have taken it upon themselves to find more opportunities.
Zimbabwean chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, taking advantage of his brief challenge during the ICC presidential election last November, has formed a working group with New Zealand’s Martin Sneddon and England’s Martin Darlow to look at international cricket’s line-up.
Mukuhlani, in particular, has explored ways to get more matches for long-neglected Zimbabwe, who have not played a test match against India, Australia or England since 2006.
His efforts appear to be paying off as Zimbabwe are likely to end their Test drought against England in the coming years The Telegraph.
With the ICC’s treasury set to deepen with the impending new $3 billion media rights deal, there is a push to improve the quality of lower-ranking test nations and top Associates.
The ICC’s high performance program is poised for a revival after taking more than 15 years before being scrapped at the end of last decade. The top Associates program included player development pathways and specialized administrative structures to help professionalize those deemed close to Full Member level.
Details are murky about the new high-performance program – there is a working group on the matter headed by ICC general manager Wasim Khan – although the revamped version is set to involve some of the smaller Full Members along with top Associates.
“The resurrection of the high performance program could really help us,” Cricket Ireland high performance director Richard Holdsworth told me. “It could bring more matches and get the lower-ranked Full Members and top-ranked Associate teams playing against each other more.”
Some Associate administrators fear that funding for the program could be derived from the Associates allocation of the media rights agreement revenue sharing model, which is expected to be about 11% for the 96 Associate members.
The program will be tabled next month at ICC meetings in Durban, where the main focus will be on the proposed revenue-sharing model, under which India will receive $230 million a year or 38.5 percent, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.
England and Australia get the next highest percentages, albeit considerably less at 6.89 and 6.25 respectively.
According to sources, the proposed model is likely to be adopted by the ICC board as is or with minor adjustments.
“I doubt we will see Full Members who want to upset India,” an ICC board director told me.
One can only wonder how much significantly reducing the trio’s share of the revenue or even bypassing it all together could help bolster the rest of the cricketing world.
More available money could revive a Test Cricket Fund, which was set up in 2014 after the reviled ‘Big Three’ takeover to assist the seven other Full Member countries at the time with two semi-annual payments totaling more than $1 million.
But the fund, which aimed to “encourage and support Test Match cricket” outside India, England and Australia, was scrapped during a review of the financial model in 2016-17.
It is, of course, rather fanciful that the power trio will see their share reduced and the reality means that inequality will continue for a sport still struggling to shake off its elitist perception.
While many Associates/smaller Full Members are content only with the fact that they will receive much more compensation as the ICC’s media rights deal is significantly higher than the $2 billion for the 2015-23 cycle.
But it probably won’t be enough for Test cricket to flourish, which inevitably remains destined to be played between a handful of wealthy nations who simply haven’t done enough to keep the format above them.
