What did Les Miles do? Why LSU abandoned the former Tigers coach’s wins making him ineligible for the CFB Hall of Fame
The NCAA issued a ruling on Thursday over several recruiting violations by LSU’s men’s basketball and soccer teams.
Both programs received a lump sum fine of three years of probation for going through the NCAA’s independent resolution panel. Neither was hit by a lack of institutional control fees or a post-season ban.
Former basketball coach Will Wade, now with McNeese, also received a 10-game suspension and a two-year fine. But the person most affected in the process is former LSU football coach Les Miles, who has been out of the program since 2016.
As part of an effort to reduce NCAA sanctions, LSU has given up 37 wins during Miles’ tenure. Among other things, the NCAA fully accepted LSU football’s self-imposed penalty, which meant vacating (not forfeiting) any wins he had in those seasons. As a result, the NCAA officially recognizes that LSU went from 0-14 from 2012 through 2015.
Why is that important? With those wins vacated, Miles is no longer eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Here’s everything you need to know about the NCAA’s procedure, how it affects Miles, and why he’s no longer a hall of fame-eligible coach:
What did Les Miles do?
LSU imposed several penalties on itself, including the 37 vacated wins after former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was ineligible during his time with the program from 2012 through 2015.
While Miles was not explicitly named as part of the panel’s decision, the offense was a Level I offense during his tenure, hence the vacated victories.
According to the decision of the panel, as reported by The Attorney (Baton Rouge, La.)Alexander was ineligible to play because his father received $180,150 in embezzled money from John Paul Funes, the former head of Baton Rouge’s Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.
Funes also offered Alexander’s mother a job at the hospital of the same name, while his father received recurring payments for five years despite not working more than five events. The panel determined that LSU did not closely monitor Funes and his involvement with the team.
The institution (LSU) was not made aware of, nor reported, (Alexander’s) non-eligibility to the NCAA until November 2018, the NCAA case document said, and (Funes) remained an athletic interest representative until October 1, 2020. .
The NCAA only introduced a three-year probationary period for the program. It begins in September after a year of probation stemming from separate recruiting violations committed by former offensive line coach James Cregg.
The NCAA said its decision for three years of probation was influenced by the Tigers’ self-imposed sentences over the past three years. Aside from the vacated wins, those include a postseason ban in 2020; reduction of eight football scholarships; and restrictions on official and unofficial visits, communication with recruits, and off-campus recruitment.
“The hearing panel also placed great importance on LSU’s self-imposed punishments, particularly the postseason 2020-2021 league ban on its football program,” the IRP decision said.
Remember Les Miles
Miles’ career record, including stints at Oklahoma State and Kansas apart from LSU, was 143-73 (.665) before LSU gave up 37 wins. It now stands at 108-73 (.597), and the Tigers’ official records stand at 0-3 in 2012; 0-3 in 2013; 0-5 in 2014; and 0-3 in 2015.
Here’s a breakdown of his year-over-year record, including vacated wins:
|Year
|School
|File
|2001
|Oklahoma state
|4-7
|2002
|Oklahoma state
|8-5
|2003
|Oklahoma state
|9-4
|2004
|Oklahoma state
|7-5
|2005
|LSU
|11-2
|2006
|LSU
|11-2
|2007
|LSU
|12-2
|2008
|LSU
|8-5
|2009
|LSU
|9-4
|2010
|LSU
|11-2
|2011
|LSU
|13-1
|2012
|LSU
|0-3*
|2013
|LSU
|0-3*
|2014
|LSU
|0-5**
|2015
|LSU
|0-3***
|2016
|LSU
|2-2
|2019
|Kansas
|3-9
|2020
|Kansas
|0-9
|Career
|108-73
* vacated 10 wins
** 8 wins vacated
*** 9 wins vacated
Is Les Miles eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame?
Coaches eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame must have coached for a minimum of 10 years and 100 games while earning a career winning percentage of .600. Other criteria include being three years away from coaching or turning 70 years old.
Miles, who turns 70 on November 10, 2023, was fired from Kansas in 2020 after being accused of sexual harassment while still at LSU. He was eligible for induction after the 2023 season, until LSU gave up 37 wins off his record.
According to a report by The athletic, the College Football Hall of Fame recognizes coaches’ official NCAA records. With 37 of Miles’ wins expunged from the official NCAA record books, giving him a career winning percentage of .597, he is now no longer eligible for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
LSU statement on NCAA ruling
LSU President William F. Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement in response to Thursday’s ruling by the NCAA. Per NOLA. com:
The more than five-year enforcement process involving LSU’s men’s basketball and soccer programs has now ended. LSU has always taken NCAA compliance seriously, and the institution fully cooperated with NCAA enforcement personnel and subsequently with members of the Complex Case Unit as part of the independent accountability resolution process.
We are pleased that our current student-athletes basketball students will not be punished for the actions of others and that the Independent Resolution Panel has accepted our self-imposed penalties for football. We are grateful to the members of the panel for their time and honesty. LSU is moving forward now, along with our passionate fans who support our current coaches and student-athletes in both men’s basketball and soccer.
|
