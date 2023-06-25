One last Lozre table tennis championship





On Saturday 10 June, the last table tennis match of the season took place at the Cem (Motor Training Centre). Just under fifty players competed in singles and doubles and it was clear that Lozrien’s best table tennis players were holding on, the day had left few surprises. In the seniors, Damien Chedanne achieved the double (individual/double) without experiencing any setbacks. In the juniors, Loc Lauriol won against his understanding of the training pass (Centre omnisports Lozre), Malo Delaby. As for Erwan Saloul, he achieved the feat of winning in his age category but also in the category above, which only confirms his very good progress this year for a player who has played almost 200 official matches this season. Then, among the youngest, Noa Boucardey, only 8 years old and still a chick, wins his final against his comrade from Mend, Louis Rocoplan. The committee closely follows his development because he is one of the best players in Occitania in his age group. In the girls, the Marvejolaise wins Lonie Dary in the minimum. As for the two young Canourgueses, they faced each other again for the overall win and the end of the match turned in favor of Amlie Fages. Table tennis never ends in Lozre and the committee will organize several courses during the summer, with the aim of ensuring that the excellent results of the young people at regional and pre-national level continue over time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2023/06/25/un-dernier-championnat-de-lozere-de-tennis-de-table-11299980.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos