Bayern Munich try to hijack Manchester United move for Mason Mount – Paper Talk | Transfer center news

THE OBSERVER

Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in Mason Mount and are looking to capitalize on Manchester United’s battle to agree a fee for the midfielder with Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur have added Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven to their shortlist, which also includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, as they look for a new central defender.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Jürgen Klopp is ready to let Fabio Carvalho leave Liverpool on loan after the youngster endured a challenging first season at Anfield.

Liverpool are considering a transfer move for Federico Chiesa, while Juventus are open to selling the Italy international this summer.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has switched agents amid speculation about a move to Manchester United.

Manchester City are seeking assurances from Declan Rice that he wants to join the club before making a bid for the £100 million-valued West Ham and England midfielder.

Jurrien Timber believes he has a verbal agreement with current club Ajax that will allow him to join Arsenal this summer.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is increasing his interest in Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and is also looking to sign Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

Manchester United are set to cash in on Eric Bailly, who is a target for Lazio but is also being offered to clubs in money-rich Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle United have asked Sevilla for a firm price on their Moroccan international Youssef En-Nesyri.

Crystal Palace will make a move to Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer if Wilfried Zaha decides to leave Selhurst Park.

Leeds United are keen to be the next club to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Southampton are on the verge of signing 19-year-old ex-Chelsea right-back Derrick Abu.

Saudi Arabia’s bid to take over the sport has moved over to tennis, as the head of the men’s tour revealed he was in talks with the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Brighton considers Mohammed Kudus of Ajax as ‘top target this summer’. It comes as the 22-year-old, who joined the Eredivisie squad in 2020, is likely to leave the club this summer, having turned down a one-year contract extension with Ajax in April.

Sandro Tonali is closing in on a £52 million move to Newcastle, finalizing details of a deal for the AC Milan star.

Manchester City are looking to sign PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi to the Etihad this summer and are willing to pay a premium to secure his signature.

Roma are in talks with Leeds United over a double deal, with defender Rasmus Kristensen their latest target to deal with last season’s mercenary Diego Llorente.

Brighton’s summer recruitment plans include a request to speak to Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus.

Charlton Athletic are looking to add to their first summer signing, Luton goalkeeper Harry Isted, by signing former Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Tottenham will renew their efforts this week to sign Leicester striker James Maddison, but are likely to still face competition from Newcastle for his services.

SUNDAY TIMES

Manchester United are targeting other midfield targets, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo at the top of their list, having reached a stalemate in their attempts to sign Mason Mount.

Manchester City have offered to improve Bernardo Silva’s contract in a bid to convince him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Image:

Bernardo Silva could leave this summer





Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of developing the East Stand as part of a plan to expand the capacity of St James’ Park.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal have paid a £35 million asking price for US striker Folarin Balogun.

Image:

Folarin Balogun scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season





According to reports, Liverpool are in the running to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo. The 21-year-old, nicknamed “mini-Kaka”, has been linked with Chelsea this summer.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen. They’re looking to overhaul their bloated team this summer under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Manchester United refuse to pay a ransom for a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, for whom the Bundesliga club wants £ 86 million.

Bournemouth are battling Crystal Palace for the signing of Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.

Everton could be forced to sell one of their top earners this week to balance the books at Goodison Park and ease pressure on Financial Fair Play, with names such as Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana appearing may be available for reduced prices.

Manchester United stars will endure a grueling boot camp dubbed “hell week” by staff, while boss Erik ten Hag is determined his team will not be beaten by lack of fitness.

Fulham are exploring a deal to keep former Everton defender Yerry Mina in the Premier League.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is a target for both Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United is trying to bring in Ivory Coast goal sensation Benie Traore, who practices his profession in Sweden at BK Hacken.

Millwall are considering a bid for Huddersfield winger Josh Koroma, who is also interested by League One champions Plymouth.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

World Rugby is hoping to reach an agreement to extend the window for test matches to be played each fall at key meetings in London next week, which could be the “breakthrough moment” for a new world competition.

England’s hopes of returning to the Ashes have been given a big boost as the MCC work to bring more speed into the Lord’s field

Wrexham star Ben Tozer joked that someone in the EFL is trying to “ruin his career” after the league confirmed it will ban the use of towels to dry footballs before long throw-ins, one of the tactics the Welsh side regularly used in their National League title success.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United are reportedly considering giving teenager Alejandro Garnacho the famous shirt number seven.

Kevin De Bruyne will miss the start of the new season due to his hamstring injury.

Sandro Tonali reportedly burst into tears after learning he was let go by AC Milan. The midfielder is expected to sign a six-year contract with Newcastle and will undergo his medical in the coming days.

David de Gea is seeking further talks with Manchester United bosses about his future and remains hopeful of staying at the club.

Burkina Faso international Edward Tapsoba is expected to be Tottenham’s second signing this summer, with the Bayer Leverkusen defender close to completing a £25 million transfer.

Lionel Messi is happy to continue his international career with Argentina, but is considering taking a year off to focus on his new path in MLS at Inter Miami.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly set to meet with Victor Osimhen’s agents in the coming days. The three clubs are about to talk to his representatives after it was claimed he had decided to move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard’s agents, which could suggest they are looking to sign a new right-back this summer.

Mason Mount’s camp is ‘incredulous’ after Chelsea reject Manchester United’s latest transfer offer, it is said. The Blues turned down a £55 million offer on Friday. However, there is still hope of a deal being struck with the 24-year-old eager to leave Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to negotiate his club future early next week. The Blues Academy product has several offers away from Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first pre-season at the helm.

Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United may have the ideal investor ready to pour money into the club, while F1 ownership group Liberty Media insist they have looked at all Premier League clubs as a potential investment opportunity.

SUNDAY MAIL

Josh Maja is in high demand this summer as he prepares to become a free agent – and Rangers could have the edge in the signing race.

Brendan Rodgers is confident Celtic will get a better manager this time than the one who won all seven domestic trophies available to him during his previous spell in Scotland.

Rangers are looking to add a fifth signing to their squad early next week, while Brighton striker Abdallah Sima joins Ibrox on loan.

THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Brendan Rodgers was interviewed for a job in the English Premier League this summer before being appointed as Celtic boss, according to a report.

Scottish football chief Ian Maxwell has warned that the problem the B team proposal was supposed to solve has not been solved.