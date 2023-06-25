ADA’s Outstanding Educator sees life in a tennis match





A tennis match, with its distributions of points, games and sets, is “in many ways a reflection of life”, in the eyes of A. Enrique Caballero, physician, who said that after playing football for many years he had found a new passion in the game.

“You play with what you have and try to capitalize on your own strengths. You have mistakes, but there is always the option to correct them, forget the past and try to do the best on that next point,” Caballero said of the sport, adding that, like life, either you win or no less important than “knowing that you are manifesting all your attributes, that you are doing your best, and that you are better today than you were yesterday.”





Caballero, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, has been honored this year with the American Diabetes Association’s Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award. For more than 25 years, he has delivered a wide variety of diabetes courses to patients, families and caregivers in nearly 100 countries around the world and has worked extensively to reveal how diabetes affects members of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, particularly Latino/Hispanic communities.

In an interview with Healio, Caballero discussed his vision of improving diabetes care for everyone, no matter where they are in the world, his deep admiration for his parents, and life outside of endocrinology.

Healio: How are you outside of your job? What interests you outside of endocrinology?

Caballero: I am originally from Mexico City. There I was born and grew up in a modest but nice household where my parents created a stimulating and loving environment for my sister and me. My parents were educators and strong believers in nurturing your inner self, your body and your mind. I have tried to follow this important mission in my own life. My wife, who is also originally from Mexico, and I have four daughters, all of whom were born here in the US. I like to spend a lot of time with my family. I am privileged to be surrounded by wonderful and wonderful people. It is truly a blessing to see each of our daughters doing so well.

I would also like to implement a healthy lifestyle. I like sports and playing tennis. That has been my passion for years. You can imagine that I played football – ftbol – when I was young, as probably almost everyone in Latin America did. And as I got older I couldn’t play anymore, so I switched to tennis, which I’ve been playing for about 25 years. I do that regularly and I love it. I also enjoy reading non-medicinal topics and playing dominoes. It’s quite an intellectual challenge to play it at a high level.

But it’s not just about me. I always look for the opportunity to help people, and there are many ways to do that. Life gives us the opportunity to always help others – be they your neighbors, your friends or maybe people you don’t even know – with very small tasks and things that can be considered trivial. But I grew up with the idea, which I learned from my parents and continue to implement until now, that to call it a successful day you have to combine two things. One is to learn something, and the other is to do something good for someone else. If you do that every day of your life, you’ll have plenty of reasons to feel good and content and that you’re growing and probably living the best version of who you are. So that keeps me busy, but of course it’s a fun way to be busy.

Healio: Who is someone you admire, and what would you ask if you had 5 minutes with him?

Caballero: There are many wonderful people I would like to meet. But I would really like to have another 5 minutes with my parents, who are gone, because I learned so much from them and feel like I still owe them so much. Now that I have my own family and my own daughters, who are now older – the oldest is 26 and the youngest is 15 – I asked my parents: an impact on future generations?” They certainly contributed to this legacy effect. Now they’re not there to see it, but I’m sure they’d probably be very proud to see what happened. However, I would still ask for further advice on how to keep moving.

I am thankful to have wonderful parents. I admired them and somehow I still hear and listen to their voices. So of course I would like 5 minutes. Even 1 minute would be great.

Healio: What was the last book you read and what did you think of it?

Caballero: The last one I read was called The Cathedral of the Sea – “The Cathedral of the Sea.” It is a Spanish book by Ildefonso Falcones. It is about the Middle Ages in Barcelona, ​​​​when one of the most important cathedrals was built. It’s the whole story of how it was built and the belief that everyone in that community had to create something, in that case for Santa Maria del Mar. It’s a beautiful novel. I really loved it. It’s really fun because it’s about the human mind and how you can collectively create a lot of wonderful things.

Healio: What area of ​​endocrinology research interests you most at the moment, and why?

Caballero: The implementation of science in different communities around the world is an area that has been of great interest to me for quite some time. We live in the best time in history for diabetes care in terms of scientific advances, pharmacological therapies and technology. We now have continuous glucose meters, better medicines, insulin pumps. We have a lot more knowledge about a lot of different things. But the reality is that despite all of these benefits, most people with diabetes fail to meet basic treatment goals. We have a lot of knowledge and science, but we don’t help people effectively.

I think the future, and what I’d like to see happen, is to identify solid strategies that will allow everyone to take advantage of all these amazing discoveries, drugs and technologies that have been developed over the last few years. We’re not there yet. And there are huge political, social and economic challenges, but that’s what I’d like to see: more support to do research in that area to demonstrate effective strategies to reach everyone and provide optimal care to all people with diabetes across the globe. whole world. I think that would be great.

Healio: What do you think will have the greatest impact on your field over the next 10 years?

Caballero: I would say applying current technologies to day-to-day clinical practice and designing strategies that allow us to assess and guide patients remotely, without the need to continue with the same traditional model of people going to the clinic or hospital. come to hospital when they are not feeling well or are ill. We need to move from reactive to proactive healthcare models. An approach that would truly embrace chronic disease management more effectively.

For example, I don’t necessarily need to see a patient every 3 months for 15 minutes and that’s it, but maybe I interact more regularly with patients when they’re at home – checking their blood sugar results, their blood pressure, some stats, things to help them – and not just to see them when they’re not doing well, which frankly happens in many cases in the current system. I think in 10 years we should really have better ways to provide care at home, that is, in the community, not just in the hospital. These new care models could benefit from the great benefits of telemedicine and remote consultations. Of course, we also need to ensure that all individuals have access to all digital tools.

Healio: Have you ever seen the history of healthcare in the making?

Caballero: I would talk about my involvement in the Diabetes Prevention Program. I have been a co-investigator in this unique study from the start. Some of the first results were published about 20 years ago. We have shown that type 2 diabetes can be prevented or at least delayed. Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the world today, and a milestone was the fact that you can prevent type 2 diabetes even if you already have prediabetes and other risk factors, such as a strong family history of the disease, through lifestyle — proper diet, exercise, lose some weight. That has been one of the most important studies that has had public health implications.

Unfortunately, the sad part of the story is that while some prevention programs have been implemented as a result of these findings, we don’t have enough of them to help the huge number of people with prediabetes in this country. And that’s a shortcoming that I see in the system, that there’s not a lot of emphasis on prevention. But clearly I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a fantastic group of researchers who have really looked at the early stages of diabetes and the importance of preventing the disease from developing, rather than waiting for the disease to clear. there is.

Caballero reports no relevant financial disclosures.