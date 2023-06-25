Sports
Isle of Wight Island Games 2023 table tennis team for Guernsey
They are among a group of athletes heading to Guernsey for the return of the inter-island competition dubbed ‘The Mini Olympics’.
The County Press introduces you to those who will represent us.
Pat Thorley, one of the oldest competitors to represent the Isle of Wight at the Games, told the County Press: “We’re going to take care of it, don’t worry.
“I represent the older generation, although I have not done the Island Games before.
“Expect the unexpected, we’re told.”
Guernsey and Jersey are the main competitors, they think.
The rest of the team consists of Elaine Mills, Temeesha Hobbs, Anna Joyce, George Downing, Scott Lawson, Hugh Idle and Danny Burns, who also serves as manager.
Dan Burns, the captain of the team, is no stranger to playing and medaling at the Island Games over the years.
“This will be my eighth IslandGames. The first was in 1995. I played in Guernsey in 2003. Those 20 years have gone fast.
“I officially retired for the 2013 Games in Guernsey, and came back to play a few years later.
“So far I have won nine golds, two silvers and two bronzes. I can’t stop now, because that’s thirteen medals. I need one more and then I can retire,” he joked.
“We have a great team of four women and four men this year and we are bringing coach Glen Morley with us.”
George Downing, the team’s number one player, who plays professionally in Europe, as well as for some senior National League teams in the UK, is the team’s leading medal hopeful.
Scott Lawson returns with a few Games to his name, while Hugh Idle, 21, makes his debut in these games and Anna Joyce has previous Games experience.
Tameesha Hobbs will be a medal hopeful after taking silver in Gibraltar alongside newcomer to the Games, Elaine Mills.
Dan is confident that he and his team can be proud of Guernsey.
“I’m really happy with the squad. We’ve all been training hard every Thursday at Smallbrook. We started our campaign about ten months ago and we’ve had more formal sessions with Glen,” said Dan.
“What makes the Island Games special, which gave me so much when I was 15 years old when I attended my first Games, is that it’s a unique, amazing experience.
“There will be between 2,500 and 3,000 athletes from all over the world attending this event. It will be an incredible one.
“You can have all the talent and ability in the world, but nothing beats taking it to the bigger stage. If the team can do that, we will perform well.
“It’s nice, in the twilight of my career I can give back and let them experience some of the joys I’ve had.
“For our team and Team Isle of Wight, my message is: be proud of yourself. You’ve worked hard, you deserve to be there and all you have to do is go and do it.
“If everyone plays the best they can and we come together as a team, we have a chance to win medals.”
