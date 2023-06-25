Princeton University





Video Henley website Henley-on-Thames The Princeton Men’s Heavyweight, Men’s Lightweight and Women’s Rowing Teams race next week at the Henley Royal Regatta on the Thames River. Widely regarded as the most prestigious rowing regatta in the world, the Henley Royal Regatta was first held in 1839. There were 62 Princeton boats competing in the Henley Regatta as the women’s lightweight team had four boats raced in the women’s event last week. It was the first time Princeton had boats at Henley since 2019 Natalie Verlinde And Madeleine Polubinski reached the final for the Parkside Trophy. Nine Princeton boats have won at Henley, with the men’s lightweights winning the 2009 Temple Cup last. Previous winners include the heavyweights in 2006 (women), men’s heavyweight freshmen in 2003 (Temple), men’s lightweights in 1948-49, 1956-57, 1973 (Thames), and Seymour Cromwell ’56 in 1962 (Diamond Sculls). The 1973 crew feuded on Saturday in honor of the 50th anniversary of their win. The lightweight men’s team gets a boot from Tim Scheuritzel , William Olson , Reuben Cook , Noah Klemmer Dominican , Peter Skinner , George Dickinson , Ethan Abraham , Nick Aronow And Adam Casler in the Temple Challenge Cup. Scheuritzel, Klemmer Domonkos and Skinner were in the men’s lightweight second varsity not losing all year en route to a gold medal at the IRA Championships. Olson, Cook, Dickinson, Abraham, Aronow and Casler were on the first varsity losing just once in the regular season and finished with gold at IRAs. Action for this boat begins at 5:15 a.m. ET (10:15 a.m. local) on Tuesday against Durham University. Princeton has a second boat in the Temple Challenge Cup with heavyweight and lightweight rowers Lazlo Beck , John high , George Middleton , Charlie Miller , Robert Powell , Kelly Good , Patrick Shaw , Jelmer Bennema And Laney Gold-Rappe . Middleton, High and Gold-Rappe were also on the lightweight second varsity. This boat races against Newcastle on Tuesdays at 10am ET (3pm local). The Heavies will also race in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup with Floyd Benedict , Stephane Pienaar , Nick Taylor And James Quinlan . Taylor and Quinlan were on the first varsity to earn bronze in IRAs, the boat’s first medal since 2016. This boat begins Wednesday against the Radley Mariners and Tideway Scullers’ School (time not yet announced). The men’s lightweight crew will have David Van Velden And Hid Lycklama row in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup. That duo was in the first varsity for the Tigers this season and will row vs. BJ Ellery and Victor Kelshnev. Marcus Chute rows in the Diamond Challenge single scull event starting Wednesday vs. Liam Smith from Canada. The women’s squad Sarah Covin , Laura Wonderlich , Laois O’Donhoue, Alice Patton , Whitney Wise , Natasha Neitzell , Nina Weldreyer , Aoife Moloney And Giselle Grassi will row for the Island Cup. This group starts Wednesday vs. Newcastle University. The boat from Hannah Diaz , Lucy Coven , Anne du Croo de Jongh , Katharine Kalap , Zoe Scheske , Camille VanderMore , Margot Le Roux , Cordelia Mahony And Ella Barry will race in the Remenham Cup. Diaz, Koven, Du Croo de Jongh, VanderMeer, LeRoux and Ella were on the first varsity to collect bronze at the NCAA Rowing Championships.

