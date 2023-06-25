Ireland’s 2023 Cricket World Cup hopes ended by Sri Lanka as Scotland beat Oman to reach Super Six | Cricket news





Irish Cricket World Cup hopes are over after a 133 defeat to Sri Lanka. Andy Balbirnie’s side already faced a tough battle to qualify for the 50-over tournament in India later this year, following disappointing defeats to Oman and Scotland in the ICC World Cup qualifiers this week. Only a win against Sri Lanka alongside other Group B results would have kept their faint hopes alive, but Ireland were dismissed for 192 in response to Sri Lanka’s 325. Dimuth Karunaratne was Ireland’s commander in chief with a run-a-ball 103 topping the league for Sri Lanka. Karunaratne put down 168 for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama making 82 before Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy led the fight for Ireland. Adair claimed 4-46 as McCarthy took three wickets to dismiss Sri Lanka for 325. It proved far too much for Ireland, who were reduced to 58-4 before Harry Tector helped them regroup with 33. Wanindu Hasaranga ended Tector’s innings en route to 5-79 and although Curtis Campher continued the fight, he eventually went out for 39, ending Ireland’s World Cup hopes. They close their campaign in Group B on Tuesday when they play against the United Arab Emirates. Scotland dominates Oman as both sides qualify for Super Six Scotland secured a dominant 76-run victory over Oman in Bulawayo, but results elsewhere saw both sides secure their place in the Cricket World Cup Super Six. The Scots reached a massive total of 320, mainly thanks to the brilliance of Brandon McMullen, who scored a century alongside a healthy contribution from Captain Richie Berrington. Oman’s slow run rate, along with Scotland’s regular wicket-taking ability, meant Doug Watson’s men were able to take three wins out of three in qualifying. Christopher McBride was dismissed lbw by Bilal Khan with only the third ball of the day, but McMullen and Matthew Cross put 82 on the board before the latter was bowled clean by Jay Odedra. Scotland seemingly took the game away from their opponents as McMullen and Berrington crossed a ton partnership and there were exactly 220 runs on the board before Oman managed to find their next wicket thanks to a run-out that dismissed the skipper. McMullen was next in the loft with 136 to his name. Two wickets in an over removed Michael Leask and Chris Greaves to give Oman a sniff with Scotland on 262, but 32 from Tomas Mackintosh and 25 from Mark Watt saw them top 300, leaving the chasing side with a lot of work to do. Oman was very slow out of the blocks and put up only 25 runs for the opening power play – a ball later Kashyap Prajapati was bowled clean by McMullen. Still, the wicket failed to put Oman into gear and they were soon four down with just 72 runs scored after Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood lost their wickets. Mohammad Nadeem and Ayaan Khan soon followed and the late efforts of Shoaib Khan (36) and Naseem Khushi (69) were not enough as Scotland went on to take three wins. However, Ireland’s loss to Sri Lanka meant that Oman also followed their opponents into the Super Six stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/20876/12909352/irelands-2023-cricket-world-cup-hopes-ended-by-sri-lanka-hammering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos