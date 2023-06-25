Penn State football recruiting: 9 thoughts on the recent Nittany Lions surge

Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans spent the last 30 minutes of Penn State’s first prospect camp this month at Holuba Hall throwing passes to Peter Gonzalez. The 2024 wide receivers family watched as Hagan threw passes high and low as Gonzalez tried to show off his catching radius.

It was clear to anyone watching what happened that afternoon and how crucial it was for both sides. Gonzalez was a priority for a Penn State class going into June with zero committed wide receivers. Hired this winter, Hagans was eager to see the three-star candidate from Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic High School be exactly the player the Nittany Lions staff had been hoping for after a knee injury hampered his recruiting last summer. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect, the son of former Pitt quarterback Pete Gonzalez, committed to Penn State Friday night.

Gonzalez’s effort capped a busy week in which Penn State hauled in three wide receivers in three days. Tyseer Denmark, a four-star candidate from Philadelphia Roman Catholic High School, a former member of Oregon, was the first to get on board when he announced his decision Wednesday night. He was followed by four-star Josiah Brown, the top-ranked player in New York, who committed Friday.

Penn State has 20 pledges, six of which are in June.

Here are some thoughts on the growing class of 2024:

1. A big part of this lesson is about figuring out who Hagans is as a recruiter. We now have a much better picture of that than a month ago. The leap from coaching at the University of Virginia to Penn State weighs heavily on the recruiting process. In many ways, it’s easier to set up a school like Penn State, with a 107,000-seat stadium, than it is to sell a potential customer in Virginia. They’re different places, and Hagans smiled this month when I asked him about the differences in recruiting while wearing a Penn State jersey. He was quick to add that his alma mater is a special place for him and his family, but there is power in logos and brands like Penn States.

They’re going to crush me for this over there, Hagans said with a smile. It’s just another presence with the logo that represents you. The Penn State brand is actually not even national but global. I think there’s a different presence when you walk into a room with a Penn State logo on it, especially in the state of Pennsylvania. You go everywhere now and everyone is, We Are. I’ve only been in one logo for 11 years and now to be here the reception and respect for the logo is really cool.

The belief was that moving from Taylor Stubblefield to Hagans would represent an upgrade to the recruiting process. This week is strong support for Hagans, and he may make a statement about his coaching this fall.

2. Denmark’s chase was one of the more interesting hirings this cycle for Penn State. It would have been interesting to be a fly on the wall when he committed to the Nittany Lions. Kudos to the staff for sticking with this one, because when Denmark committed to Oregon on Thanksgiving, his recruiting was far from complete.

He told me that in the days before when I came by Roman to talk to Jameial Lyons (a Class of 2023 pledge at the time) and Denmark. During our conversation, Denmark said he wasn’t ready to commit, so he would push back on his Thanksgiving Day pledge. But then he committed anyway. This time, Franklin had Denmark checked at least three times to make sure he was ready to commit to Penn State before going public.

Penn State first offered Denmark in February 2021. At the time, the program had dug itself a hole in the city, in part because it had waited too long to offer players who would become some of the state’s top talent. Penn State accelerated the offering timeline as part of a vow to do better in Philadelphia. It pays.

When I spoke with Denmark in the fall, he pointed to linebacker Abdul Carter’s success as a true freshman as something that got him excited about Penn State.

Denmark played Carter in high school and the two took a post-game photo together during Carter’s senior year. That game, Denmark said, showed him that he would soon be heavily recruited, just as Carter came from La Salle. Now they could be teammates in Carter’s junior year.

3. This class is full of players who are current high school teammates. Sometimes that’s a coincidence. Sometimes it isn’t. Anyway, I can’t remember the last time Penn State had commitments from at least three sets of teammates in a class. The fact that two of the three sets come from far beyond the geographic footprint surprises me.

Gonzalez and linebacker commit Anthony Speca are from Pittsburghs Central Catholic. Offensive lineman Donovan Harbor and running back Corey Smith play at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Defensive backs Jon Mitchell and AJ Belgrave-Shorter hail from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

4. Penn State grabbed one of New York’s top players in the 2023 cycle in defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding and surpassed it in the class of 2024 with the addition of Brown.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Brown is ranked #242 nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He chose Penn State over Georgia and Rutgers and had offers from Alabama, Florida and Florida State, among others.

How many recipients join this class with this trio committed? Penn State is still in the running for several others, including two to be announced in July (more on that below).

5. Vaboue Touré will not follow in the footsteps of his brothers, who play football at Rutgers. The four-star safety committed to Penn State this month is the fifth defensive back in the class and the second safety.

Secondary places filled up quickly in this class, and right now with two safeties and with what looks like two talented safeties in the 2023 cycle in DaKaari Nelson and King Mack, the Nittany Lions could be filling up the position.

6. Penn State has gotten verbal pledges from the top three prospects in Pennsylvania, no mean feat considering all three are in the top 250 nationally.

There was a lot of competition for running back Quinton Martin (No. 41), offensive lineman Cooper Cousins ​​(No. 182) and Denmark (No. 227). The No. 4 prospect in the state is Malvern Prep offensive lineman Peter Jones, who is ranked No. 258 and committed to Notre Dame.

Could more Pennsylvania prospects be on the way? Monsignor Bonner’s defensive end Mylachi Williams in Drexel Hill ranks #332 nationally and #6 in the state. He made an official visit to Penn State earlier this month and also visited Notre Dame, Syracuse and Pitt.

7. As much as this cycle is about figuring out who Hagans is as a recruiter, the same can be said for defensive line coach Deion Barnes. With places filling up in the receiving corps, the focus should shift to the defensive line. The Lions have one D-line commitment, from three-star candidate Xavier Gilliam.

While no commitment date has been set yet, defensive lineman Benedict Umeh, a four-star candidate, remains a high priority. He made an official visit to Penn State this month and would be a very important addition to the class.

8. There are official visits in June, but that doesn’t mean recruitment will slow down. Over the years, the first week of July has become one of the busiest times for recruits to announce their commitments.

Three Penn State targets are expected to tie three-star defensive linemen DeAndre Cook (also counting Rutgers, North Carolina and Boston College) and Deyvid Palepale (Michigan and USC) and four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins (Miami and Florida) on July 1.

On July 4, four-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey of Marylands Quince Orchard High School will choose between Penn State, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee and USC. Wide receiver Nick Marsh, a former Michigan stateman, will announce July 7. His finalists are Penn State, Michigan State, Kansas, Oregon and Pitt.

It must be tempting for Hagans to think about what this wide receiver might look like. What a difference a week makes in that regard.

9. Recruiting staffers go back and forth discussing whether December or June is more hectic.

December is wild, with the early signing period, bowl preparation, coaching carousel and transfer portal. June is just as busy, but different.

June has probably become the biggest month from a recruiting perspective, the busiest month in college football because of the official summer visits, Penn State general manager of personnel and recruiting Andy Frank said earlier this month.

Well host probably in the ballpark of 50 official visitors. If you think about it, that’s 50 families on flights, maybe 75 different locations, if you have separated families and things like that. All that planning. We have several thousand, probably when it’s all said and done, 5,000 to 6,000 campers will come through in June. It’s nice because you get to interact and you get to see the future of your program, but in reality our work balance is probably not healthy in some ways either.

