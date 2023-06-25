Princess of Wales wins point against Roger Federer while playing tennis at Wimbledon









CNN

—

Tennis royalty met British royalty Wimbledon this month as Roger Federer and Catherine, Princess of Wales met the ball boys and girls of the tournament, took part in their training and played a doubles match. Kate even managed to pick up a point against the eight-time Wimbledon champion by hitting a passing shot while at the net. I think it was on the line, great, Federer said in a video released by the tournament organizers, laughing and giving a thumbs up from across the net. As a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate is often seen watching tennis from the Royal Box at Wimbledon, which starts on July 3 this year. She also recently took on the responsibility of presenting trophies to the tournament winners. Later, when they took on the roles of ball boy and girl, Kate asked Federer for some tips on her service. She got the kind of feedback any tennis fan would dream of when the 20-time grand slam champion said her serve looked good. For Federer, who retired from tennis last year, it was a return to his childhood roots, having previously served as a ball boy in his hometown of Basel, Switzerland. This is the right drill, I’m really impressed, he said as they rolled balls and ran around the field. At one point, however, Kate grabbed an impressive one-handed catch, but Federer told her that ball girls and boys weren’t allowed to catch the ball at Wimbledon. You’re supposed to bounce it and then get it, added a ball girl standing next to her. But good catch.

