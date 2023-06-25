Hockey India names core group of seniors for Asian Champions Trophy





Hockey India on Sunday named a likely core group of 39 members for the senior national coaching camp to be held at the SAI Center in Bengaluru from June 26 to July 19. The camp will conclude ahead of the team’s trip to Terrassa, Spain, where they will compete against England, Spain and the Netherlands in the 100th Anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament from July 25 to 30. The four-nation tournament will be followed by the prestigious Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, commencing on August 3, 2023, in which the Indian men’s hockey team will face Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China for the title. The core group consists of goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik and Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey and Manjeet. The midfielders called up for the camp are Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, while the list of attackers includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra and Pawan Rajbhar. Speaking about the upcoming National Coaching Camp, Craig Fulton, Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, said in an official statement from Hockey India: “We have performed well in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022/2023 matches in Belgium and the Netherlands, and now we have I hope to maintain some consistency, especially with important tournaments that will take place later this year, the camp will be an opportunity for us to improve ourselves in certain areas and to work together as a unit again. Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 which will take place in August, followed by the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, is an important camp for us to start our preparations for the coming months and to show what kind of hockey we want to play. “ List of players in India’s 39-man likely core group: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach , Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

