Indias Sutirtha, Ayhika Mukherjee crowned women’s doubles champion





This is India’s first WTT Contender title this season. India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee made history by becoming the first Indians to win a WTT Contender title this season after becoming champions in women’s doubles at the WTT Contender Tunis 2023. The duo defeated Japanese second seed Miyuu Kihara/Miwa Harimoto going 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in one hour and thirty minutes to claim their first title in the WTT circuit. En route to the finals, the Indian WR-36 pair defeated the top seeds of the tournament, Shin Yubin and Korea’s Jeon Jihee, in the table tennis semifinals. Sutirtha and Ayhika had a smooth start in the final and easily won the first two sets. The former in particular stood out for her placements and positioning that forced the Japanese pair to make mistakes. Kihara and Harimoto gave away few cheap runs on unforced errors in the second inning and helped the Indians away with a 2-0 lead. However, they fought back well in the third, claiming the set and taking the match to the fourth set. It was all even Stevens at 9-9 with both pairs winning points at the same time in the fourth set. The Japanese somehow won a crucial point and would end the set on a high with game point in hand. However, the Indians had other plans to advance the game and eventually converted their second match point into a win (13-11). Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Earlier in the day, Miwa Harimoto won the women’s singles title by defeating Shin Yubin (4-2). This week, a total of three Indian couples reached the semifinals of Sathiyan/Manika in mixed doubles and Manav/Shah in men’s doubles. Meanwhile, Harmeet Desai defeated WR-11 LIM Jonghoon in the men’s singles opening match and defeated a total of three top 30 players in the space of two weeks in the African leg. Sutirtha/Ayhikas performance at WTT Contender Tunis 2023 R1 defeated Amy Wang/Rachel Sung (11-5, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4) Quarterfinals defeated Chen Szu-Yu/Huang Yi-Hua (10-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7) Semi-finals defeated Shin Yubin/Jeon Jihee (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9) Last Miyu Kihara/Miwa Harimoto (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/table-tennis/2023-06-wtt-contender-tunis-2023-finals-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

