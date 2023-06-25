FBS shows that have never played the Crimson Tide

Alabama football fans, let’s take a break from reviewing Crimson Tide’s schedules for 2023 and 2024. Yes, Alabama’s schedules are pretty tough and other SEC teams have it easier, but going up against anyone has long been an Alabama Football mentality.

Instead of overthinking 2023 and 2024, let’s look back – all the way back to the 1800s at all the (now FBS) teams that have and haven’t played the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Thanks to the exceptional source, mcubed.net we know that Alabama Football has played 1178 games against teams classified as FBS teams for the 2023 season. Of those 133 teams, the Alabama Crimson Tide has failed to play against only 12 Power Five football programs. The breakdown is that the Crimson Tide has four more Pac-12 teams, four Big Ten teams, three ACC teams and one Big 12 team to play.

There are another 33, non-Power Five programs that the Crimson Tide never played either.

How many of the 45 teams chose the Crimson Tide to avoid is a fair question. It is widely believed that the Alabama program was unwilling or unwilling to play in-state FBS programming. That distinction applies to UAB, South Alabama, Troy, and the state’s most recent FBS entrant, Jacksonville State.

Of the other 41 teams yet to play against the Crimson Tide, it is suspected that at least some of them are not interested in a game against such a formidable foe as the Crimson Tide.

On the following pages you will find an overview of the teams, segmented by conference.