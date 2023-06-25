Carlos Alcaraz wins Queens to declare himself favorite for Wimbledon | Tennis

Watching Carlos Alcaraz on grass for the past six days was a bit like sitting in the front row as a child prodigy deciphered the tennis equivalent of the Enigma code. Confusion at first, especially about the speed and smoothness of the green stuff. Then, with each passing day, a feeling of a puzzle being cracked, of pieces falling into place. Before, finally, the sounds of resolution and satisfaction as the Queens Club trophy is hoisted over his head.

With this 6-4, 6-4 victory over the willing Australian Alex de Minaur, Alcaraz not only won his first grass title, but also returned to the tennis top. The new world No. 1 is also guaranteed to be the top seed at Wimbledon in a week’s time. In fact, he believes he can win it.

I see Wimbledon as the most beautiful tournament of the tour, he said. It’s a tournament I really wanted to win once. And I’m very confident in making that dream a reality this year.

I’ve just played 11 games on grass in my career, so I need to get more experience, put in more hours. But after beating great guys, and with the level I played, I naturally consider myself one of the favorites to win Wimbledon.

Of course there were caveats. As Alcaraz pointed out, Novak Djokovic has not only won seven Wimbledon titles, but has also, astoundingly, won more main draw titles at the All England Club 86 in total than the rest of the world’s top 20 combined, who have 85 won. Serb, as Alcaraz acknowledged, remains the man to beat.

Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon, that’s for sure, the 20-year-old said. But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him. I will get opportunities, that’s for sure. But I see Novak as the big favourite. This isn’t going to change that.

However, the speed at which Alcaraz has progressed since squeezing through his first round match against Arthur Rinderknech is astonishing. Watching videos of Andy Murray and Roger Federer on grass has transformed his movement and with it the rest of his game clicked into place.

Beating Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the quarterfinals and semifinals sent a strong message. Seeing De Minaur comfortably handle Andy Murray and the No. 2 seed Holger Rune heading into the finals only cemented it.

In hot and windy conditions, De Minaur tested his opponent by experimenting with a different tempo and spin, as well as a diabolical backhand slice. Twice the Australian had break chances at 4-3 in the first set. But Alcaraz saved the first with a 140 mph ace, and the second with a fierce blow and he never looked back. He broke in the next game and sealed the first set with another ace.

There was then a break when the Spaniard had his thigh taped. He insisted it was just a precaution and that he would be 100% for Wimbledon and there seemed no sign of any discomfort.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur after the Spaniards’ victory in straight sets. Photo: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Instead, Alcaraz kept up the pressure and De Minaur had to hit a brilliant drop-volley to avoid going into a hole early in the second set. The shot was so good that Alcaraz, unable to reach the ball, held out his hand to congratulate his opponent on his artistry.