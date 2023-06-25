Sports
Indian hockey teams celebrate FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day
On the occasion of FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day, the members of India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams shared their thoughts on #HockeyEquals.
Emphasizing that sport has the power to unite people, veteran campaigner and winner of Khel Ratna PR Sreejesh said, “The FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day highlights that we are #HockeyEquals. Regardless of your gender, ethnic background, physical or intellectual abilities. Regardless of your sexual orientation or age, hockey is equal for everyone and inclusion is a norm in the sport.”
Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the men’s team, said: “We are a team full of players from different cultures, religions and spiritual beliefs, but the sport unites us. Diversity is wealth and we are proud to be part of a sport that offers equal opportunities to all.”
Padma Shri winner Vandana Katariya, who has more than 250 international caps with the Indian women’s hockey team, echoed the sentiments of her male counterparts. She said, “When I started playing hockey, girls were never allowed to leave their households. As a girl, playing sports, wearing shorts and going to training every day was not normal. There was a sense of discrimination, but over the years this has largely changed and it is great that FIH is educating people around the world about gender discrimination, among other things, through Inclusion and Diversity Day.”
The captain of the Indian women’s team, Savita, supported the initiative and said: “This is a great initiative by the FIH. Sport unites the world and brings people together on one platform without any form of discrimination.”
“We are very proud to be part of a sport that paves the way for the next generation to embrace this motto. We faced challenges to overcome the stereotypes in our formative days but I think it won’t be that hard for the future generations if Hockey India promotes the right values along with FIH,” signed the top goalkeeper who took the Indian team to a historic Bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
