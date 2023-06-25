TAIPEI TIMES Taiwan’s Lin and Chen win WTT doubles in Tunis









Taiwanese table tennis star Chen Szu-yu, left, poses for a selfie with partner Lin Yun-ju after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis yesterday. Photo: Screenshot from the World Table Tennis website 2023/06/26 03:00 / Staff Writer, with CNA Taiwanese paddlers Lin Yun-ju and Chen Szu-yu won the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis WTT Contender Tunis yesterday, beating South Koreans Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yubin 11-6, 13-11, 11- 9 in just under 29 minutes. After comfortably winning the first game, the Taiwanese duo faced stiffer competition in the second, fighting back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and 11- 11, before winning the game with a decisive backhand drive. Although Lin and Chen started the third game strong, at one point leading 7-4, Lim and Shin were determined to keep their title hopes alive, with the pairs eventually tying at 7-7 and then 9 -9. A strong forehand attack ended the game 11-9, giving Lin and Chen the win. The match was particularly challenging for Lin, who has been suffering from joint inflammation in his left hand since April, following an injury suffered during the semi-finals of the WTT Champions Xinxiang in China that forced him to withdraw. The title in Tunis was the duo's second victory, who also won on their joint debut at the WTT Contender Almaty last September.

