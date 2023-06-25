The success of IU Football’s transfer portal fuels competition for roles – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana football has been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, and the result is a roster with fresh faces in nearly every position space.

The Hoosiers brought in 20 new players between both transfer portal windows this offseason. IU’s transfer class is ranked #15 in the country and #1 in the Big Ten on 247Sports.

Quarterback Tayven Jackson might just be the headliner, and he’ll have a chance to earn the starting roll at fall camp.

But the area that will see the most impact may be the defense line. West Michigan transfer Andre Carter is expected to become the best player in that group, having earned second-team All-MAC honors last year. Including Carter, IU added nine players to the defensive line (counting the Bull spot).

“Probably the defense line is the biggest area that catches my eye. A clear focus for us. It felt like that was a huge need to address, and I was so excited about that group of guys,” IU head coach Tom Allen said at the IU event at Huber’s Winery in late May. “I really had a chance to add some guys that give us more mass. I just had to be able to amplify that.

But IU added potential difference makers all over the field, not just on the defensive line. Wide receivers DeQuece Carter and EJ Williams could be direct factors in the offense, as could running back Christian Turner. The Hoosiers added a veteran tight end to a young room and strengthened their offensive line. And defensively, all three levels will be affected by transfer additions.

Whether it was real holes or just a lack of depth, Allen and his staff saw needs in many areas this offseason and did what they had to do to address them.

“All positions were hit,” Allen said. “There’s no position outside of specialists that we haven’t covered, and so it was sort of a broad use of (the transfer portal). So I’m excited. I like the boys. I think most of them have been with us all spring. The next two months are going to be big.”

Defensive battles are coming

IU saw a lot of roster turnover on defense after last season, either due to graduation or outgoing transfers.

The Hoosiers have only two returning starters on defense, linebacker Aaron Casey and husky Noah Pierre. That means there are nine starting defense slots open.

That is a big difference from the past few years for IU. But Allen sees good that it can come out.

“I like it. I think it can be challenging in some ways, but refreshing in others,” Allen said. , because now you have a lot of guys where there’s an urgency that is created by more guys because there are places for competition. I can honestly say that’s pretty much across the board. That excites me as a coach.”

Carter is essentially a shoo-in on the defensive end. He had tremendous resilience and established himself as a leader very quickly. But the other spots on the defensive line will be contested between the various transfers and returnees.

Stanford transfer Jacob Mangum-Farrar is seemingly the favorite to line up with Casey at linebacker, but others could be in the mix there as well.

And apart from Pierre, everything in secondary should be up for grabs. IU has returnees that can play a role, especially in terms of security, with guys like Louis Moore, Josh Sanguinetti, Phillip Dunnam, and Bryson Bonds. The cornerback jobs are more likely to go to transfers. But fall camp will determine a lot of that.

Allen said the amount of competition for starting spots and playing time will benefit the team during summer practices and pre-season. He said the players know they have to put in the work to get their chance.

“We have a very hungry football team,” said Allen. “We have a lot of guys trying to prove themselves. That’s a very contagious mindset and attitude that you get. It provides a lot of intensity during the workouts and during all the things we do this summer. And honestly I think it’s a big reason why we had such a great buy-in because everyone (knows) that if they don’t get the little things right, they don’t get that opportunity.”

The Daily HoosierWhere Indiana fans gather when they’re not at Assembly

Related