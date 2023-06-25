How an old textile factory in Windsor, NS became a hockey themed landmark – Halifax

The building that housed a former textile factory could soon be converted into part of a larger hockey-style high-rise project in the town of Windsor, NS

Developers propose introducing a hockey museum, outdoor rinks, a puck-shaped restaurant, and new residential and commercial units in the self-proclaimed “birthplace of hockey.”

The multifunctional visor, which is represented by Developments in the United Gulf, is called “Mill Island” and is located between Nesbitt Street and Colonial Road off Highway 101.

In this design, “Birthplace of Hockey” is written on the perimeter of the restaurant area.



Abraham Zebian, the mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality, said the development could have a range of community benefits.

“We are in a housing crisis, so housing is desperately needed,” he said.

“When you look at the history of the site, when you go into the museum and the hockey heritage, it tells part of the story and history of our community.”

According to an article titled “Birthplace of hockey in the Arctic?” on the official National Hockey League website, the town has credited itself as the place where the game originated, thanks to a reference to the sport in a novel published in 1844 by a Windsor author.

Residents now hope that this intriguing landmark will lead more people to discover their city’s history.

Windsor resident Lorraine Price said she welcomes a redevelopment that incorporates the old textile building because the city “needs something to build it on to keep people here”.

“I’d like to see it built up rather than demolished, and I’d like to see affordable housing built in,” she said.

“Windsor could use some economic boost. It would be a good thing.”

According to the developer’s plansthe still-existing textile factory building would be converted into a “birthplace of the hockey museum” connecting to a new 19-story building with 164 residential units with some commercial and office spaces on the lower floors.

A layout of each building and facility was included in United Gulf’s presentation at a public information meeting held June 19 by the West Hants Regional Municipality.



The site of the textile factory, which was built in the 1880s, closed in 2005 and although commercial and residential redevelopment was allowed to the building’s previous owners, nothing happened and the building has stood empty ever since. In August 2021, half of the existing building will be demolished.

Zebian acknowledged that the 143-year-old building has a lot of “sentimental value” and “good times” for the community, having been an integral employer for many years. He said that with the building’s current state, it would mean a lot to the community if it were given a new purpose.

“People are very excited… this is something unique,” ​​he said. “For us to have some potential here in Windsor is definitely a game changer.”

The mayor said that with about 20,000 cars passing the site of the old textile factory every day, he believes seeing the puck-shaped restaurant and giant hockey stick would serve as a “talking point” that would draw more people to the community. .

The proposed area would be accessible from Highway 101 as seen in this design.



Construction would begin within a year of approval, which could be as early as October, Zebian said.

“Maybe you could see something by 2025,” he said when asked how long developers expect it to take to complete the project.

A public information meeting was held on June 19 by West Hants Regional Municipality to discuss the project and a request to amend a land use ordinance to allow for the next steps of development.

A review of the staffing proposal is currently underway to gather recommendations before the board delivers its first reading on the project.