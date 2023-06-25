Sports
How an old textile factory in Windsor, NS became a hockey themed landmark – Halifax
The building that housed a former textile factory could soon be converted into part of a larger hockey-style high-rise project in the town of Windsor, NS
Developers propose introducing a hockey museum, outdoor rinks, a puck-shaped restaurant, and new residential and commercial units in the self-proclaimed “birthplace of hockey.”
The multifunctional visor, which is represented by Developments in the United Gulf, is called “Mill Island” and is located between Nesbitt Street and Colonial Road off Highway 101.
Abraham Zebian, the mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality, said the development could have a range of community benefits.
“We are in a housing crisis, so housing is desperately needed,” he said.
“When you look at the history of the site, when you go into the museum and the hockey heritage, it tells part of the story and history of our community.”
According to an article titled “Birthplace of hockey in the Arctic?” on the official National Hockey League website, the town has credited itself as the place where the game originated, thanks to a reference to the sport in a novel published in 1844 by a Windsor author.
Residents now hope that this intriguing landmark will lead more people to discover their city’s history.
Windsor resident Lorraine Price said she welcomes a redevelopment that incorporates the old textile building because the city “needs something to build it on to keep people here”.
“I’d like to see it built up rather than demolished, and I’d like to see affordable housing built in,” she said.
“Windsor could use some economic boost. It would be a good thing.”
According to the developer’s plansthe still-existing textile factory building would be converted into a “birthplace of the hockey museum” connecting to a new 19-story building with 164 residential units with some commercial and office spaces on the lower floors.
The site of the textile factory, which was built in the 1880s, closed in 2005 and although commercial and residential redevelopment was allowed to the building’s previous owners, nothing happened and the building has stood empty ever since. In August 2021, half of the existing building will be demolished.
Zebian acknowledged that the 143-year-old building has a lot of “sentimental value” and “good times” for the community, having been an integral employer for many years. He said that with the building’s current state, it would mean a lot to the community if it were given a new purpose.
Trending now
-
Suleman Dawood, 19, who died aboard the Titan submarine was terrified of the journey
-
Titan sub-imploses as fast as turning on the light switch. What happened?
“People are very excited… this is something unique,” he said. “For us to have some potential here in Windsor is definitely a game changer.”
The mayor said that with about 20,000 cars passing the site of the old textile factory every day, he believes seeing the puck-shaped restaurant and giant hockey stick would serve as a “talking point” that would draw more people to the community. .
Construction would begin within a year of approval, which could be as early as October, Zebian said.
“Maybe you could see something by 2025,” he said when asked how long developers expect it to take to complete the project.
A public information meeting was held on June 19 by West Hants Regional Municipality to discuss the project and a request to amend a land use ordinance to allow for the next steps of development.
A review of the staffing proposal is currently underway to gather recommendations before the board delivers its first reading on the project.
NS man makes hockey stick furniture to raise money for cancer research
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9792208/birthplace-of-hockey-development-windsor-mill-island-textile-mill/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PTI expels six other UC chairmen for defying guidelines in Karachi mayoral elections
- Kishwar Desai | Padma Shris for 2 British friends; poor Boris can’t come home
- 2023 Taipei Open champion, Jokowi congratulates Chico
- Human remains have been found in the area where actor Julian Sands disappeared
- How an old textile factory in Windsor, NS became a hockey themed landmark – Halifax
- The Best Black Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy This Summer
- Prime Minister Modi receives the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest state honor: top marks
- Bollywood star travels on low-cost airline and shocks travelers – News
- Google’s Pixel Tablet is a great media consumption device
- Douglas M 2.7 | Alaska earthquake center
- Experts believe Donald Trump could try to delay trials until after this significant deadline
- This year’s West Hartford Pride Festival was the biggest yet