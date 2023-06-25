Sports
The Golden Spikes Award: The Ultimate Guide
LSU’s Dylan Crews won the 45th Golden Spikes Award presented by USA Baseball ahead of Game 2 of the 2023 Men’s College World Series Finals on Sunday, June 25. Crews is the second LSU Tiger to win the award, joining pitcher Ben McDonald’s 1989 win.
Ivan Melendez from Texas won the 44th Golden Spikes Award in 2022, becoming the first Longhorn to win the award.Kevin Kopps from Arkansas became the second Razorback to win the illustrious award in 2021. Adley Rutschman of the State of Oregon ended his illustrious college career as the winner of the 42nd Golden Spikes Award. The announcement was made June 14 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha during the MLB in Omaha game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.
PAST GOLDEN SPIKES WINNERS: 2023 winner |2022 winner|More 2021 winner|2019 winner
Rutschman joined the 2018 winner Andrew Vaughn (California), Noah Song of the Navy and JJ Bleday of Vanderbilt as finalists for the 2019 award. The award has been given to amateur baseball players since Division I baseball player Bob Horner received the first honor as a member of the Arizona State Sun Devils in 1978 . What makes the Golden Spikes Award so special?
THE GOLDEN SPIKES AWARD: What is it?
The Golden Spikes Award is not just another accolade for Division I baseball players, although it has mostly proven to be. American Baseball together with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation awards the Golden Spikes to the student-athlete who best combines his skills on the field with his sportsmanship.
That includes baseball players of every level, including high school, NAIA and junior colleges, as well as all divisions of NCAA play. Only twice in the award’s 41-year history has the honor not gone to a DI baseball player: Alex Fernandez of Miami Dade Community College (1990) and Bryce Harper of Southern Nevada in 2010.
HISTORY: Honey, Viola Throws the Best College Baseball Game Ever | Memory of the first
The prize itself looks exactly as you would imagine it. Gold has been poured into a pair of baseball player shoes, but it has changed a bit over the years. Once surrounded by crystal that appears to be shaped like a baseball, it was mounted on top of a base inscribed with the year and name of the winner. Now the gold spikes rest on top of each other, lying in front of a baseball field and resting atop a base with the names of past winners etched on it. The gold certainly helps to add a bit of sparkle to any trophy case.
The big mystery is where the name Golden Spikes comes from. We spoke to the folks at USA Baseball and there seems to be no record of how the illustrious award earned its name. An internet search yielded no further insight. We continue to search to find out where the name comes from.
THE GOLDEN SPIKES AWARD: How it works
The process has changed a bit over the years but remained the same in concept. A pre-season waiting list gets progressively smaller throughout the season until a winner is determined. But let’s see how we get there.
USA Baseball narrowed a list of over 100 candidates to 55 and opens the college baseball season with the preseason watchlist. That list will remain for more than two months, until the release of the 40-player mid-season watchlist, which was announced on April 10 of this season. Beginning in 2007, USA Baseball added the 25-man semifinalist list released on May 15 of the 2019 season. For the second consecutive season, the semifinalist’s release was a historic one. Last season, Zack Shannon of Delta State was the first Division II baseball player to reach the semifinals, and this season standout Bobby Witt Jr. the first non-collegiate athlete to make the top 25.
Now comes the fun part. A group of more than 200 voters, consisting of the Golden Spikes Advisory Board, national baseball media, USA Baseball staffers, former Golden Spikes winners and more, begin the voting process. But they are not alone. Fans can vote up to 25 times a day until Sunday, May 26, contributing to 5 percent of the total vote.
Then come the finalists. Once announced, the same voting body and fan voting process will reopen.
CWS HISTORY: Most Winning Coaches | Most titles | Most appearances| Conferences most represented
THE GOLDEN SPIKES AWARD: History of previous winners
Arizona State’s Bob Horner was the first to take home the Golden Spikes Award in 1978 in a season in which he not only became the first overall pick in the MLB draft, but also went straight to the major leagues and the National League Rookie of the Year 1978 won for the Atlanta Braves. Here’s some food for thought. Horner was equally impressive in 1977 when he took home the College World Series Most Outstanding Player award. If there had been a Golden Spikes back then, we might have had a back-to-back winner.
HORNER’S LEGACY: Check out Arizona State’s all-time starting lineup
California’s Andrew Vaughn was the 2018 winner and had a season worthy of becoming the first returning receiver, but unfortunately we’re still waiting to see if anyone will go back-to-back. Here are more notable facts from the award’s history:
- Fourteen of the receivers were full-time pitchers, while Brendan McKay (2017, Louisville) and AJ Reed (2015, Kentucky) stood out as pitchers and hitters. Eight winners were outfielders. Sixteen have been infielders and fourmorecatchers. Then there was Bryce Harper, who played infield, outfield and catcher.
- Five Golden Spikes winners have been named Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year through 2022. Horner was the first and is joined by Harper, Kris Bryant, Jason Jennings and Buster Posey. Three have won the MVP award (Bryant, Harper and Posey), while eight have won World Series titles and made 18 MLB All Star Game appearances through 2022.
- Eight have become MLB first overall picks through 2022. Horner was the first in 1978, followed by Ben McDonald (1989), Phil Nevin (1992), Pat Burrell (1998), David Price (2007), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Harper (2010) and now Rutschman in 2019.
- Twenty of the Golden Spikes Award winners have also won the Dick Howser Award, presented by the NCBWA as their DI college baseball national player of the year. Melendez achieved both in 2022.
Below is a list of all winners of the 45 Golden Spikes Awards presented in the 2023 season:
|Year
|Winner
|Position
|School
|2023
|Dylan Crews
|BY
|LSU
|2022
|Ivan Melendez
|1B
|Texas
|2021
|Kevin Cops
|P
|Arkansas
|2020
|Season canceled: COVID-19
|2019
|Adley Rutschmann
|C
|Oregon state
|2018
|Andrew Vaughan
|IF
|California
|2017
|Brendan McKay
|P/1B
|Louisville
|2016
|Kyle Lewis
|BY
|Mercer
|2015
|Andrew Benintendi
|BY
|Arkansas
|2014
|AJ Reed
|P/IF
|Kentucky
|2013
|Chris Bryant
|IF
|San Diego
|2012
|Mike Zunino
|C
|Florida
|2011
|Trevor Bauer
|P
|UCLA
|2010
|Bryce Harper
|C/OR/IF
|Southern Nevada
|2009
|Stephen Strasbourg
|P
|State of San Diego
|2008
|Buster Posey
|C
|Florida state
|2007
|David Price
|P
|Vanderbilt
|2006
|Tim Lincecum
|P
|Washington
|2005
|Alex Gordon
|3B
|Nebraska
|2004
|Jerry Weaver
|P
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Rickie weeks
|2b
|Southern
|2002
|Khalil Greene
|SS
|Clemson
|2001
|Highlight Prior
|P
|Southern California
|2000
|Kip Bouknacht
|P
|south carolina
|1999
|Jason Jennings
|P
|Baylor
|1998
|Pat Burrell
|3B
|Miami
|1997
|JD Drew
|BY
|Florida state
|1996
|Travis Lee
|1B
|State of San Diego
|1995
|Mark Kotsay
|BY
|Cal State Fullerton
|1994
|Jason Varitek
|C
|Georgia Tech
|1993
|Darren Dreifort
|P
|Wichita state
|1992
|Phil Nevin
|3B
|Cal State Fullerton
|1991
|Michael Kelly
|BY
|Arizona state
|1990
|Alex Fernandez
|P
|Miami Dade CC
|1989
|Ben McDonald
|P
|LSU
|1988
|Robin Ventura
|3B
|Oklahoma state
|1987
|Jim Abbott
|P
|Michigan
|1986
|Mike Lloyd
|P
|Florida state
|1985
|Will Clark
|1B
|Mississippi state
|1984
|Oddbe McDowell
|BY
|Arizona state
|1983
|Dave Magadan
|1B
|Alabama
|1982
|Augie Schmidt
|SS
|New Orleans
|1981
|Mike Fuentes
|BY
|Florida state
|1980
|Terry Francona
|BY
|Arizona
|1979
|Tim Wallach
|1B
|Cal State Fullerton
|1978
|Bob Horner
|3B
|Arizona state
|
