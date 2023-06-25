“Can’t Handle Test Cricket…”: Ravi Shastri’s Huge Comment on Hardik Pandya

The former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, believes that all-rounder Hardik Pandya cannot handle Test cricket after his injury and that he should concentrate more on white-ball cricket. Pandya showed brilliant captaincy skills for Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) and Shastri said he should become the white ball skipper after ODI World Cup 2023. In an interview with The weekShastri clarified that Rohit should be captain for the World Cup, but Pandya should take over once the tournament is over.

“Let’s be clear. His body (Hardik) can’t handle Test cricket. After the World Cup, I think he should take over the captaincy in white-ball cricket. Rohit should lead India in the World Cup, there’s no doubt about that,” said he. .

Shastri also said that Sanju Samson is yet to realize his potential and added that he wants to see at least two left-handed batters in India’s top six for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held entirely at home this year.

Shastri supported the inclusion of Sanju Samson in the ODI lineup. He believed the batsman had yet to realize his potential at the international level, and it would be a disappointment if the same did not happen.

“There is Sanju (Samson), who I believe has yet to realize his potential,” said Shastri.

“He is a game winner. Something is missing. I will be disappointed if he doesn’t finish his career with full dedication. It’s like when I was the coach, I would have been disappointed if Rohit Sharma hadn’t played.” in my side like a regular test player. Hence, he led off the batter. I feel the same with Sanju,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)