Sports
Drew Koval repeats as The Star’s Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Drew Koval’s prowess on the tennis court isn’t just powered by his physical resources.
Oak Park High junior’s fast, active mind works like a microchip through many of his games.
“I always think when I play, look for weaknesses in my opponent, figure out the best way to attack,” he said.
There are a lot of problems to solve, and that’s just one of the things I love about tennis.
If the match turns into a mind game, take advantage of Koval.
He has a GPA of 4.7 and has already completed the three-year CTA Engineering Pathway certificate program that uses mechanical engineering and electrical engineering along with computer coding and 3D printing.
Not many competitors will outsmart, let alone outsmart, the tough junior.
As the rare top-shelf tennis player who chooses to compete for his high school team, the 16-year-old forged an outstanding season in 11th grade.
The Eagles No. 1 singles player finished undefeated in the Coastal Canyon League, going 6-0 in all games without losing a game.
Koval reached the eighth round in the CIF-SS Individual Championships at Claremont High after dominating two qualifiers, 6-0, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-0.
Oak Park won the national championship, finishing 13-2 and advancing to the quarterfinals in Division 1 before losing to Calabasas.
Koval earned league MVP honors and is now The Stars Boys Tennis Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
He enjoys the challenge of the SoCals junior tennis circuit, but also loves to compete like an eagle.
There’s something special about playing for your high school, Koval said. You cheer for your teammates and they cheer for you. You play for more than yourself. I just think it’s an important part of the high school experience.
Koval earned his second consecutive Star Player of the Year honors by digging deep. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound right-hander, considered a 4-star recruit by a tennis recruiting network, is improving his game at Tier 1 Tennis Performance in Newport Beach.
He regularly competes against college opponents, including players from Pepperdine.
I’ve improved a lot in a year, he said. I’ve gotten bigger and more physical and put myself through some intense exercise. Taking on high level players from Pepperdine has also helped my mental game.
I’m still learning how to focus on one point at a time. I’m stubborn and I want to take advantage of that. I’m constantly trying to figure things out, but I know I can’t think too much on the pitch.
One of the facets Koval appreciates about high school tennis is the all-for-one support. He said he plays better in a loud, raucous environment.
I like to play excitedly, while also trying to keep myself calm and collected, he said. I really like it when it’s loud and my teammates are cheering. It makes me play with so much more energy.
Koval’s favorite player is Novak Djokovic. Koval shares a tendency to competition.
I like to win and I hate to lose, he said.
No matter how much Koval puts into his tennis game, he’s anything but a one-dimensional teenager.
He shines in class and becomes a future engineer. Koval can also twist words together.
He has written a short story that has been published in a literary magazine in the region. It is titled Until next time and is about a person shipwrecked on an island and what his mind goes through to survive.
Koval said he’s not Ernest Hemingway, but that writing is a way to relax.
It’s a way to be creative and get away from everything else, he said. I don’t become a writer for a living, but writing is a skill that will come in handy in any career, like engineering.
Indeed, the well-rounded Koval is on his way to success, especially as a tennis player.
The Star’s All-County Boys Tennis Second Team
- Krish Patel, Simi Valley
- Abbi Jillelamndi, Simi Valley
- Santino Romero, Royal
- Lorenzo Romero, Royal
- Robbie Holdsworth, Nordhoff
- Eric Schmidt, Nordhoff
- Tenzin Jamyang, Nordhoff
- Huckleberry Young, Moor Park
- Harnoor Singh, Rio Mesa
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vcstar.com/story/sports/high-school/2023/06/25/drew-koval-repeats-as-the-stars-boys-tennis-player-of-the-year/70270504007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump says US government has vital role to play against abortion, won’t say if he supports nationwide ban
- Erdogan tells NATO Sweden must stop Kurdish protests
- Once cancelled, Jokowi decides to buy a cow belonging to Sukasno
- Actor/singer to share songs, stories at Feinsteins • Current Edition
- Drew Koval repeats as The Star’s Boys Tennis Player of the Year
- Paris Fashion Week: From Loewe to Louis Vuitton, Paris offers a high-impact men’s week
- Morning Bid: Russian unrest tests demand for safe havens
- Revolutionizing Education with Technology: TinyTap at ISTE 2023
- ‘Cracks’ in Putin’s rule in Russia exposed by Wagner rebellion – BBC News
- 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kazakhstan
- Chines Xi is a dictator
- Dark days of emergency remain unforgettable period in our history, says PM Modi