Drew Koval repeats as The Star’s Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Drew Koval’s prowess on the tennis court isn’t just powered by his physical resources.

Oak Park High junior’s fast, active mind works like a microchip through many of his games.

“I always think when I play, look for weaknesses in my opponent, figure out the best way to attack,” he said.

There are a lot of problems to solve, and that’s just one of the things I love about tennis.

If the match turns into a mind game, take advantage of Koval.

He has a GPA of 4.7 and has already completed the three-year CTA Engineering Pathway certificate program that uses mechanical engineering and electrical engineering along with computer coding and 3D printing.

Not many competitors will outsmart, let alone outsmart, the tough junior.

As the rare top-shelf tennis player who chooses to compete for his high school team, the 16-year-old forged an outstanding season in 11th grade.

The Eagles No. 1 singles player finished undefeated in the Coastal Canyon League, going 6-0 in all games without losing a game.

Koval reached the eighth round in the CIF-SS Individual Championships at Claremont High after dominating two qualifiers, 6-0, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-0.

Oak Park won the national championship, finishing 13-2 and advancing to the quarterfinals in Division 1 before losing to Calabasas.

Koval earned league MVP honors and is now The Stars Boys Tennis Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

He enjoys the challenge of the SoCals junior tennis circuit, but also loves to compete like an eagle.

There’s something special about playing for your high school, Koval said. You cheer for your teammates and they cheer for you. You play for more than yourself. I just think it’s an important part of the high school experience.

Koval earned his second consecutive Star Player of the Year honors by digging deep. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound right-hander, considered a 4-star recruit by a tennis recruiting network, is improving his game at Tier 1 Tennis Performance in Newport Beach.

He regularly competes against college opponents, including players from Pepperdine.

I’ve improved a lot in a year, he said. I’ve gotten bigger and more physical and put myself through some intense exercise. Taking on high level players from Pepperdine has also helped my mental game.

I’m still learning how to focus on one point at a time. I’m stubborn and I want to take advantage of that. I’m constantly trying to figure things out, but I know I can’t think too much on the pitch.

One of the facets Koval appreciates about high school tennis is the all-for-one support. He said he plays better in a loud, raucous environment.

I like to play excitedly, while also trying to keep myself calm and collected, he said. I really like it when it’s loud and my teammates are cheering. It makes me play with so much more energy.

Koval’s favorite player is Novak Djokovic. Koval shares a tendency to competition.

I like to win and I hate to lose, he said.

No matter how much Koval puts into his tennis game, he’s anything but a one-dimensional teenager.

He shines in class and becomes a future engineer. Koval can also twist words together.

He has written a short story that has been published in a literary magazine in the region. It is titled Until next time and is about a person shipwrecked on an island and what his mind goes through to survive.

Koval said he’s not Ernest Hemingway, but that writing is a way to relax.

It’s a way to be creative and get away from everything else, he said. I don’t become a writer for a living, but writing is a skill that will come in handy in any career, like engineering.

Indeed, the well-rounded Koval is on his way to success, especially as a tennis player.

The Star’s All-County Boys Tennis Second Team