Jake Irvin of the Nationals was in awe when he met the hockey star

Visit your [account profile](https://www.mlb.com/account \”Account Profile\”) to manage your subscriptions.”,”newsletterTitle”:”Get the latest news from MLB.”,”stickyRelatedHeightDisplacement”:700,”tagPrefixPlayer”: ” player”,”tagPrefixTeam”:null,”team”:null}]}}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08″,”linkInternalFilters”:”mlb”} window.globalState = {” tracking_title “:”Major League Baseball”,”lang”:”en”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/ 20:15 UTC This story is taken from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. Click to read the full newsletter here. And subscribe to get it in your inbox regularly. Jake Irvin is a major league pitcher. He is also a big hockey fan. When Irvin met goaltender Braden Holtby, the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup winner, on the field before a game at Nationals Park last week, he exuded his passion for the sport. [I was] a little [nervous]said Irvin. It was cool. It seemed like he was a very down to earth guy. The nerves disappear once you realize he’s just a different person. Irvin, 26, grew up in Bloomington, Minn., after the Minnesota Wild. He played hockey as a right winger during his freshman year of bantam hockey (around eighth grade) and dropped out to focus on baseball. Last winter, Irvin attended a handful of Wild games and hopes to move this off-season to more. I still like hockey, Irvin said. Hockey is just a very physical sport. It is also very personal, because you skate next to the opponent for the entire match. Lots of action, fast pace. Just a very unique and fun sport. With that love of the game comes an appreciation for Holtby’s career. Holtby, a 33-year-old free agent, played 10 seasons with the Capitals from 2010-20. During that time, he won the 2015-16 Vezina Award, the 2016-17 Jennings Award, and the 2017-18 Stanley Cup. Hockey was a big part of my life, Irvin said. When I grew up watching Alex Ovechkin, [Holtby] was part of so many of those teams with him. [He was a] Winner of the Vezina Trophy too, which is really cool, because it’s similar to what pitchers do — being a goalie or all alone on an island, kind of like the goalie Cy Young [Award]. He’s a stud and it was cool meeting him. Irvin’s dream hockey meet-and-greet would be with childhood idol and fellow DC athlete Ovechkin. The legendary left winger attended a Nationals game in April, a few weeks before Irvin was called up from Triple-A to make his major league debut. [I would want to say to Ovechkin,] thanks for the memories, Irvin said. [Thanks for] have a huge impact on this generation of hockey players. [Wild left winger] Kirill Kaprizov is also Russian, and I know his idols are Ovechkin. I would say, thank you for giving Kirill and inspiring our superstar.

