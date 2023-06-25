Table tennis: “An excellent year”, said Bruno Carvalho, member of the Cercle Pongiste Auscitain





As the CPA hosted its end-of-year party on Friday night, Bruno Carvalho returned to the club’s results and future opportunities.

Why has everyone gathered? We made this little evening to congratulate our young U21s and all our teams on the season that just ended, which was excellent. What is the balance of the Bruno season? He’s very positive. For example, we are with almost 200 licensees, which was our goal. In terms of results, team one had progressed to National 1 in the first phase. And they managed to hold their own in the second phase as the smallest team, thanks to a victory over Le Cannet in the last game. On the pinnacle of hope, they were crowned champions of the French UNSS in May Auch with the Mathalin college. More generally, of our nine teams, only one is descending. Can we say that the club is making progress? Naturally. We also participated in the French Adapted Sports Championship with six titles. But also in the experienced French championship with Franck Goriaud who won in doubles and lost the final in singles. What are the goals for next season? For team one it will be maintenance again, even if the weather is going to be very difficult, but they have proven they can do it. For young people, they will have to continue their progression. This year it was a record because we had 11 players playing in National 1 or 2. And finally, in terms of activity, reaching the bar of 200 licensees, which was the goal before the 2024 Olympics. Are you proud of the progress of your young players, including those who shine with team 1? All done. They started with us and it is also thanks to them that team one is kept, great. They brought in a lot of points and were equal to opponents who were superior to them on paper. When is the recovery? For now time for vacation and in August there will be an internship. Then in October, from October 13 to 15, we organize the first rounds of the National 1 criterion, in Mouzon, in the presence of the best French table tennis players. Then, in December, we organize the French championships by adapted sports team. And then we signed up as organizers of the French Handisports Championship.

