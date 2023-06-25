Fans Pay Biggest Price For Cricket World Cup 2023 Program Block

The Cricket World Cup is just over three months away and the delay in announcing the full schedule has led to some complications.

The schedules for the previous two 50-over World Cups were released more than a year in advance, but this time the delay was unprecedented and caused some consternation among stakeholders.

The tournament kicks off in India in the first week of October and runs through mid-November, leaving little time to complete and test all the preparations for the main event.

Why the delay?

One of the main reasons for the delay is the back and forth between India and Pakistan over scheduling major tournaments, mainly for political reasons.

Pakistan was set to host the Asia Cup in August-September, but India refused to travel to the country for security reasons. Pakistan, in turn, threatened not to travel to India for the World Cup if they were stripped of their Asian Cup rights.

The Asia Cup schedule was approved this month after tense negotiations, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly hosting the event, paving the way for Pakistan’s possible participation in the ODI World Cup.

Logistics

While there is dismay at the haphazard run-up to the World Cup and the lack of preparation time, the fact that the tournament is being held in India is seen as a positive.

A tournament of this size requires an equally large operation, but as India has enough experience in holding multiple matches over a long period of time, read Indian Premier League, hosting matches should not be a problem.

The fact that local associations have a reputation for being efficient in obtaining the necessary government and regulatory approvals in a timely manner is also expected to run smoothly.

A similar delay in the West Indies, for example, would have been catastrophic, as the Caribbean is an amalgamation of independent countries and any tournament there requires careful planning many months in advance.

To assure

The main problem lies outside the cricket field: Fans who want to travel to India will surely face the biggest hurdles as international travel plans, visas and hotel accommodations in different cities are never easy on a relatively short notice.

Due to the delay, tailor-made travel packages, which should have been booked in the meantime, still have to be drawn up.

The other big factor is the condition of the locations. At least five major World Cup venues are being refurbished for the tournament and fans have complained for years about the dilapidated state of the older stadiums.

In addition, the outfield in four centers Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow has been recently redeveloped. That could become a potential problem because not enough testing would have been done on it.

Any last-minute change of venue is seen as the worst-case scenario for the organisers, such as the T20 World Cup 2016 in India, when Pakistan requested that their World Cup match be moved from Dharamsala to Kolkata for security reasons.

With very little time between now and the first pitch of the 2023 World Cup, there is almost no room for error.

England’s Eoin Morgan and teammates celebrate after beating New Zealand to win the 2019 World Cup. Reuters

Updated: June 25, 2023, 5:56 AM