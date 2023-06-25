Eastbourne International 2023 tennis | TV channel and live stream





The Eastbourne International kicks off this week with some of the best women’s tennis players in the world heading down to the south coast for the final tournament ahead of Wimbledon. This is much more than just a warm-up for SW19, though: Eastbourne is a highlight on the WTA Tour with 500 points up for grabs, double the number of the men’s tournament also taking place this week.

Thanks to the points offering and the chance to build confidence on the lawn, the eight seeded players in the women’s tournament are all part of the top 11 of the WTA rankings. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has been a consistent presence among the seeded positions at major tournaments, but she enters Eastbourne as the No. 1 seed given her status as No. 3 in the world. No ranking points were awarded at Wimbledon in 2022 due to a row between the All England Club, which banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating, and the ATP and WTA Tours, which made her position in the charts even more impressive. If she can repeat her performance, she would be within striking distance of the top two. RadioTimes. com has put together everything you need to know about how to watch the Eastbourne International 2023 tennis tournament. Read more: Live tennis on TV today | Best Male Tennis Players of All Time | Best Female Tennis Players of All Time | Best Male Tennis Players in the World 2023 | Best female tennis players in the world 2023 When is the 2023 Eastbourne International? The tournament starts with qualifying rounds Saturday, June 24, 2023 and goes up to the final Saturday July 1, 2023. How to watch and live stream Eastbourne International 2023 in UK Eastbourne International will be broadcast live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and iPlayer during the tournament. Matches from 1pm will be shown on BBC Two and iPlayer for the first five days, ahead of the semi-finals and finals, which will be shown from 1.15pm on the final weekend. The first five days there will also be extra coverage on the Red Button from 12:00 pm to 5:55 pm. You can also tune in to follow the entire tournament live Amazon Prime video. Sign up now for a free trial and enjoy some of the best tennis action around. If you decide to sign up, Amazon offers one Try it for free for 30 dayswhich also means you can watch popular shows like Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches. After that, a subscription costs $8.99 per month, which also offers free next-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. Eastbourne International 2023 schedule WTA 500 (women’s singles) Qualification: Saturday 24 Sunday 25 June

Round 1: Sunday 25 Monday 26 June

Round 2: Monday 26 Tuesday 27 June

Round 3: Wednesday, June 28

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 29

Semi-finals: Friday, June 30

Final: Saturday 1 July ATP 250 (men’s singles) Qualification: Saturday 24 Sunday 25 June

Round 1: Monday 26 Tuesday 27 June

Round 2: Wednesday, June 28

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 29

Semi-finals: Friday, June 30

Final: Saturday 1 July By entering your details you agree to our conditions And privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Where will the Eastbourne International 2023 be held? The Eastbourne International is held at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne on the south coast of the United Kingdom. This is the 48th edition of the women’s grass tournament, a pre-Wimbledon favorite for many players on the ATP Tour, while this is the men’s 12th time participating in the event. If you’re looking for something different to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming guide or visit our dedicated hub for more sports news. Join the Screen Test, a project by Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 delivered to your door Subscribe now. Listen to for more of TV’s biggest stars The Radio Times podcast.

