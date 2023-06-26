Cricket Australia steps towards Ashes test victory with England 116-5 chasing 268 | The mighty 790 KFGO





NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) England staggered 116-5 on stumps on day four of the women’s Ashes test on Sunday, chasing a 268 goal to give Australia the upper hand on the final day of the one-off match over Trent Bridge . After Australia’s middle order collapsed in their second innings, England’s opening pair started the chase with a solid 55-run partnership. The start gave the home fans hope for victory until spinner Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets. Tammy Beaumont, who had hit 208 in the first innings, was the first to fall, throwing out the first pitch of Gardner’s spell as she nicked to first slip. It was a lucky ball to get Tammy, she made 200 yesterday so I assume so, Gardner told Sky Sports. Bowling in partnerships was just as important to put pressure on England as I’m sure they came out pretty confident after throwing us out. Medium pacer Tahlia McGrath got in the act to dismiss opener Emma Lamb, while Nat Sciver-Brunt was caught off Gardner as England’s top three fell within the space of 11 runs. Skipper Heather Knight became the second England batter after Lamb to be dismissed lbw, with both failing to get the Decision Review System (DRS) to overturn the umpire’s decision. Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley then kept the ship steady with a patient partnership of 37 members. But Kim Garth took her first Test wicket when she dismissed Dunkley caught on an outswinger. Wyatt and Kate Cross were on the crease and England needed 152 more runs to win. ECCLESTONE TAKES FIVE Previously, Australia had resumed at 82-0 after their openers survived 19 overs on Saturday, but Phoebe Litchfield (46) was the first to fall, misinterpreting an inswinger from Cross and leaving the pitch that squeezed back in and hit her off the stump . All-rounder Ellyse Perry (25) didn’t last long either when she responded to a delivery from Lauren Filer. Spinner Sophie Ecclestone dismissed the dangerous Beth Mooney, another player who played on to be bowled for 86, while skipper Alyssa Healy contributed with a fifty but fell when she chipped a full toss to midwicket for a catch. Cross and Filer took two wickets each before Ecclestone took the last wicket just before the new ball was due for her second haul of five wickets in the match as Australia were dismissed for 257. We probably didn’t hit our full potential in our second innings, but you’ve seen in these last innings how hard it is to hit. Some spin and some roll, Gardner added. We talked over tea about how crucial those runs were from Alyssa Healy and it was a monkey off her back. She led from the front and took possession of it as well. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Davis)

