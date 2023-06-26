Alcaraz dethrones Djokovic and regains the number 1 ranking with the first grass title | Tennis news

When Carlos Alcaraz arrived at The Queen’s Club earlier this week after a heartbreak at Roland Garros, he struggled to find rhythm on the new surface. And it was only natural. It was Alcaraz’s third grass-court event of his career and first outside of Wimbledon. But the young Spaniard came a long way, albeit in a week, before claiming his first-ever grass title. The top seed defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to lift the trophy at the Cinch Championships. And with the win, he dethroned Novak Djokovic to regain the ATP world No. 1 ranking ahead of Wimbledon 2023. Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, smiles during his men’s singles final against Alex de Minaur, of Australia, at the Queens Club tennis tournament (AP)

It means a lot to me. It’s fantastic to be able to win this great tournament in my first time playing for me here, Alcaraz said in his on court interview. To know that I [capable of] of course a good level on grass [to be] champion of each tournament feels special.

This was Alcaraz’s fifth ATP title win this season, tying with Daniil Medvedev for the Tour lead, and 11th overall in his career. With the title, the 20-year-old became the youngest tennis player to lift a trophy on each of the surfaces since Lleyton Hewitt (19 years and 3 months). He is also the fourth active touring player after Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray to win at least one title on all three surfaces, at the ATP 500 level or higher.

En route to his first appearance at The Queen’s, Alcaraz had a 4-2 record on grass. In his two appearances at Wimbledon – 2021 and 2022 – he suffered a second round and a fourth round respectively. He got an early hitch in his opener at The Queen’s before escaping the final-set tiebreak against Arthur Rinderknech, but the US Open champion raced to a title win without dropping a set in his subsequent matches.

On Sunday, Alcaraz saved two break points in the eighth game of the first set, broke in the next game and then served for the set. He then won the only break point of the second set, when De Minaur made a double fault, and sealed the title on his first match point when the Australian sent in a long return.

Alcaraz will be featured in the Hurlingham Classic exhibition event next week, alongside Djokovic, in his final preparation for Wimbledon.