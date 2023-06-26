Big decisions, big moves ahead





Kyle Dubas has had nearly a month to settle into his new role as president of hockey operations and interim general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. This week, he’ll have a chance to use the knowledge he’s gained over the past few weeks to begin the daunting task of turning the Penguins back into serious Stanley Cup contenders while replenishing their steadily shrinking pool of quality prospects. . That’s because the NHL Draft is held in Nashville on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and the free agent signing period begins Saturday. Keep the trading potential in mind and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be quite active for the next few days. Until then, here’s a look at last week for the Penguins: Sunday There has been a lot of speculation about the possibility of the Penguins trading in the NHL Draft to get some extra picks. However, they didn’t necessarily get it right with their picks in the second round. Monday Assessing some of the players in the league who could spark interest from Kyle Dubas if he decides to make a big trade this summer. Tuesday Penguins alums Sergei Gonchar and Tom Barrasso have passed in the Hockey Hall of Fame ballot in the past, but is this the year one or both of them will be chosen to become an honored member? Kyle Dubas is negotiating his first contract since joining the Penguins, signing Valtteri Puustinen to a one-year deal. Dates and schedule for the Penguins’ annual development camp have been set. Wednesday The Penguins explored a deal to acquire Vancouver forward JT Miller during Ron Hextall’s tenure as GM. Should they look at it again now that Kyle Dubas is in charge? Brandon Wheat Kings center Nate Danielson is one of the prospects on the Penguins radar as the NHL Draft approaches. Tom Barrasso is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Sergey Gonchar is not. Thursday Here are four potential replacements for second-line left winger Jason Zucker when he leaves the Penguins via free agency this summer. Friday It seems that a takeover of Mikael Granlund is not likely after all. Kyle Dubas says he is negotiating with Jason Zucker, Tristan Jarry and Brian Dumoulin, but he doesn’t yet know if anyone will re-sign with the Penguins. It is possible that the Penguins will use the salary cap space when making off-season trades. (+) The Penguins have a seven-game preseason schedule, including a game at Sidney Crosby’s home territory. Saturday Kyle Dubas is expected to bring many new ideas to the Penguins, but his design philosophy is much the same as his predecessors.

