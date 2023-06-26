Chicago Fire FC win second game in a row with 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City





Kansas City, Kan. (June 24, 2023) Chicago Fire FC (5-6-8, 23 points) picked up its second straight win on the road, beating Sporting Kansas City (5-10-6, 21 points) 1-0 Saturday night at Childrens Mercy Park. Fabian Herber’s goal in the second half proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Homegrown goaltender Chris Brady recorded his third career shutout with the Fire. Despite a scoreless first half, the Fire created more chances to score in the first 45, beating Kansas City 3–2 on shots on target. The first chance for the fire came in the eighth minute when Kei Kamara received a low cross from Herbers on the edge of the box and his effort hit high off the mark. The fire created another close range opportunity in the 37th minute as Kamara cut the ball back over the 18-yard block to Jairo Torres, who hit a left foot shot on target to force a save from goaltender Kendall McIntosh. Then, in the last minute of the first half, Brian Gutirrez made contact with Torres on the right flank, before cutting in with his right foot. The Homegrown midfielder hopped past his defender and shot an effort just wide of the far post. Building on the momentum in the first half, Chicago found the opening goal just minutes after halftime when Torres received a pass from Gutirrez and fired a shot on target that forced a bad clearance. The rebound fell favorably for Herbers at the penalty spot, and the German striker buried his shot into the ground and into the back of the net to put the visitors ahead two minutes into the second half. many appearances for Herbers, and his third of the 2023 MLS campaign. With the result, head coach Frank Klopas opened the second half of the season with back-to-back road wins for the first time since August 6, 2022. It also marked the 300th MLS regular season win in Chicago Fire history. NEXT GAME: Chicago heads to the Sunshine State to play Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 PM CT at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+, streamed in English on wlsam.com and broadcast locally in Spanish on TUDN 1200 AM. Social: Twitter- @Brand in Chicago, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #CF97 #VamosFire) | Instagram @Brand in Chicago | Facebook Chicago is one of nine teams in MLS history to have 300 MLS regular season wins. The result marked Fires’ fourth shutout in the 2023 regular season. Chicago’s three wins away from home tie for second most in the Eastern Conference. The Fire is a perfect 4-0-0 against Western Conference opponents in league games in 2023. Fabian Herbers scored his 11th career goal for the Fire and his first match-winning goal of the season. Midfielders Javier Casas Jr. (right upper arm) and Chris Mueller (right upper leg), and defenseman Miguel Navarro (right lower leg) were unavailable for selection tonight. Box score:Sporting Kansas City 0:1 Chicago Fire FC CHI – Herbs (3) (WATCH) 47 CHI – Czichos (yellow card) 38 CHI – Pineda (yellow card) 64 CHI – Souquet (yellow card) 67 SKC – Shelton (yellow card) 88 FC Chicago Fire: GK Brady, D Souquet, D Pineda, D Czichos (capt.), D Aceves (Dean, 70), M F. Navarro, M Gimnez (Shaqiri, 59), M Herbers (Haile-Selassie, 58), M Gutirrez ( Koutsias, 89), M Torres (Stern, 70), F Kamara Subs not used: GK Richey, D Omsberg, D Burks, F Przybyko Sporty Kansas City: GK McIntosh, D Fontas, D Leibold, D Castellanos, M Radoja, M Davis (Shelton, 84), M Thommy (Kinda, 55), M Walter, F Russell (Capt.) (Tzionis, 55), F Pulido, F Salloi Subs not used: GK Pulskamp, ​​​​​​D Rindov, D Voloder, M Espinoza, M Hernandez, F Afrifa Statistics Summary: SKC/CHIShots: 13 / 12

Shots on target: 4 / 5

Saves: 4 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 89.9% / 81.4%

Corners: 7 / 1

Violations: 9/12

Offside: 0/2

Possession: 66.1% / 33.9% Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistant Referees: Matthew Nelson, Diego Blas

fourth official: John Griggs

USED ​​TO BE: louis guard

Assistant WHERE: Jonathan Johnson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagofirefc.com/news/chicago-fire-fc-wins-second-straight-match-on-the-road-with-1-0-victory-over-spo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos