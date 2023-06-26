Sports
What the West Indies need to qualify for the Cricket World Cup after Zimbabwe’s defeat
The West Indies’ World Cup qualifying bid took a serious blow when they lost to Zimbabwe in the Cricket World Cup qualifier in Harare yesterday (June 24). They may now need a clear Super Six stage to make it to the tournament in India later this year.
Zimbabwe beat the West Indies by 35 runs at the Harare Sports Club. It was their second victory over the West Indies in their last three matches and gave them valuable points in Group A. For the West Indies, it greatly complicates their path to qualification.
This is because of the way the CWC qualification works. Ten teams compete for two places in the main draw and are split into two groups for the first stage of qualifying. Each team plays all other members of their group once, with each win worth two points. The three teams with the most points in each group at the end of the stage will advance to the Super Six.
In Group A, Zimbabwe, the West Indies and the Netherlands have all already qualified for the Super Six. Nepal and the US both failed to collect enough points to stay in the league. That means that despite losing to Zimbabwe, the West Indies advance to the Super Six, regardless of the result of their last group game against the Netherlands tomorrow (June 26).
Where the loss becomes significant is in the format of the Super Six. Each side plays three games in the Super Six, one against each team that has qualified from the other group. The West Indies therefore plays against Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland. However, teams will take the results of the matches they played against their own group’s sides into the Super Six points table in the group stage. The West Indies will therefore not take any points from their loss to Zimbabwe. They will also include any points or NRR implications of their result against the Netherlands.
Zimbabwe will take four points from the group stage, as will Sri Lanka if they beat Scotland in their final game. The West Indies will advance a maximum of two if they beat the Netherlands. If they lose to the Netherlands they are effectively out of the race as they have to win all their Super Six games in the hope that Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe don’t win more than one. Even then, qualifying would still amount to NRR in that scenario.
However, if the West Indies beat the Netherlands as expected, they will have to win more or less all of their Super Six matches anyway. Their match against Sri Lanka is the most important for their qualification. It is important to note that with so many NRR unknowns in the current stage of the competition, as well as so many matches still to be played, it is impossible to compile an exhaustive list of qualifying scenarios for the West Indies.
If they win against Sri Lanka, but also against Oman and Scotland, they are eight points (assuming they also beat the Netherlands in the group stage). In this scenario, Sri Lanka could finish with a maximum of eight points, while Zimbabwe would also finish with eight points if they lose to Sri Lanka, ten if they beat them. That would bring the equation back to NRR. In short, the West Indies have to hope that Sri Lanka or Zimbabwe lose at least one of their Super Six matches, while winning all three themselves.
But if West Indies lose to Sri Lanka, their path is even harder and less in their hands. In this scenario, the West Indies could finish on a maximum of six points. Their only way out would be to hope one of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe lose two games in the Super Six. That would rely on at least one of Oman, Scotland or the Netherlands getting an unexpected victory. Even then the West Indies would finish tied on six points and have to rely on securing a superior NRR to their equivalents.
Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket YouTube Channel for post-match analysis, player interviews, and much more.
|
Sources
2/ https://wisden.com/series-stories/world-cup-qualifier-2023/explained-what-west-indies-need-to-qualify-for-the-cricket-world-cup-after-zimbabwe-defeat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- They found human remains in California near where British actor Julian Sands disappeared
- What the West Indies need to qualify for the Cricket World Cup after Zimbabwe’s defeat
- Hydrogen Energy Research Project Wins Highest Science and Technology Award
- Why you will find flashlights in hotel rooms across Japan
- Praised by Jokowi after winning the Taipei Open, Chico is no longer a victim of “Select Love”
- Stylist Michael Fisher helps make fashion a less intimidating and more empowering space
- Supreme Taliban leader: Steps towards ‘women’s empowerment’ taken in Afghanistan
- ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ returns to top spot at box office as ‘The Flash’ falls | Thread
- Chicago Fire FC win second game in a row with 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City
- Why chaos in Russia could spell trouble for the global economy
- Egyptian president pays highest honor to Indian PM’s visit as relations improve
- West’s plan fails as Wagner’s rebellion falls flat