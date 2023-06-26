What the West Indies need to qualify for the Cricket World Cup after Zimbabwe’s defeat

The West Indies’ World Cup qualifying bid took a serious blow when they lost to Zimbabwe in the Cricket World Cup qualifier in Harare yesterday (June 24). They may now need a clear Super Six stage to make it to the tournament in India later this year.

Zimbabwe beat the West Indies by 35 runs at the Harare Sports Club. It was their second victory over the West Indies in their last three matches and gave them valuable points in Group A. For the West Indies, it greatly complicates their path to qualification.

This is because of the way the CWC qualification works. Ten teams compete for two places in the main draw and are split into two groups for the first stage of qualifying. Each team plays all other members of their group once, with each win worth two points. The three teams with the most points in each group at the end of the stage will advance to the Super Six.

In Group A, Zimbabwe, the West Indies and the Netherlands have all already qualified for the Super Six. Nepal and the US both failed to collect enough points to stay in the league. That means that despite losing to Zimbabwe, the West Indies advance to the Super Six, regardless of the result of their last group game against the Netherlands tomorrow (June 26).

Where the loss becomes significant is in the format of the Super Six. Each side plays three games in the Super Six, one against each team that has qualified from the other group. The West Indies therefore plays against Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland. However, teams will take the results of the matches they played against their own group’s sides into the Super Six points table in the group stage. The West Indies will therefore not take any points from their loss to Zimbabwe. They will also include any points or NRR implications of their result against the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe will take four points from the group stage, as will Sri Lanka if they beat Scotland in their final game. The West Indies will advance a maximum of two if they beat the Netherlands. If they lose to the Netherlands they are effectively out of the race as they have to win all their Super Six games in the hope that Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe don’t win more than one. Even then, qualifying would still amount to NRR in that scenario.

However, if the West Indies beat the Netherlands as expected, they will have to win more or less all of their Super Six matches anyway. Their match against Sri Lanka is the most important for their qualification. It is important to note that with so many NRR unknowns in the current stage of the competition, as well as so many matches still to be played, it is impossible to compile an exhaustive list of qualifying scenarios for the West Indies.

If they win against Sri Lanka, but also against Oman and Scotland, they are eight points (assuming they also beat the Netherlands in the group stage). In this scenario, Sri Lanka could finish with a maximum of eight points, while Zimbabwe would also finish with eight points if they lose to Sri Lanka, ten if they beat them. That would bring the equation back to NRR. In short, the West Indies have to hope that Sri Lanka or Zimbabwe lose at least one of their Super Six matches, while winning all three themselves.

But if West Indies lose to Sri Lanka, their path is even harder and less in their hands. In this scenario, the West Indies could finish on a maximum of six points. Their only way out would be to hope one of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe lose two games in the Super Six. That would rely on at least one of Oman, Scotland or the Netherlands getting an unexpected victory. Even then the West Indies would finish tied on six points and have to rely on securing a superior NRR to their equivalents.

