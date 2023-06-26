Breaking the ice: Israeli semi-pro hockey league drops puck in third season – Israel Sports

The Jerusalem Capitals secured a dominant 6-1 victory over the Herzliya Pioneers in the opening game of the Israel Elite Hockey League’s third season last week.

“They destroyed the Pioneers!” said Asher Gold, a Capitals fan after the game. “Everyone in my section was hugging and giving high fives, it was just like me [had known] these people my whole life,” Gold exclaimed.

For Tal Avneri, who co-founded the Elite Hockey League with Marc Brunengraber, the fact that there was a strong opening to a third season, along with the win itself, was the most exciting part of the evening.

“I believe this is a testament to Israeli hockey. The players are the bloodline of the hockey league and all Israeli hockey,” said Avneri, who plays on the Capitas.

His love for the game began as a young boy playing street hockey with his neighbors in Dallas, Texas. Street hockey proceeded to hit the puck on roller skates, which he then dropped for real skates.

Holon Vipers forward Yan Raskin shields the puck from Bat Yam Dolphins defender Jake Nowry (Credit: BEN BARUCH)

During his gap year in Israel at the age of 19 in 2004, Avneri discovered that his love for Israel did not mean he had to give up winter sports, as there has been an ice hockey league in Israel since 1991.

He hitchhiked from his program in Tiberias to the big rink in Metula on the northern border so he could practice with the team.

He quickly befriended the players who used that rink to practice while in Israel and formally joined the Ice Hockey Federation of Israel. But while the move put a Jewish star on his jersey, it kept him out of the country. Most players in the federation must live abroad, even if they play for Israel. In his case, that meant spending a lot of time in Finland.

Avineri wanted to live in Israel as well as play hockey in Israel

“The best Israeli players had no one to play with or against all year. They all had to leave and spent a lot of money to play outside of Israel and when they come back they have nothing to do in the summer,” Avneri explains.

“Now that they are leaving Israel all year, it is only getting less [the level of] Israeli hockey, you know. We should all be playing together, not scattered all over the world. This [Israel Elite Hockey League] is a way to bring everyone together”

In 2020, Avneri left the Federation and founded the Israel Elite Hockey League so that he could live and play in Israel, a move that was formalized when he made Aliya that same year. The IEHL is a private, semi-professional league. In previous seasons, players were compensated while this year the details are still being worked out.

As a testament to his success, hockey fans from all over Israel filled the stands of the tiny OneIce Arena in Tnuvot — a moshav outside Netanya — on Wednesday night to watch him and the other players smash their sticks on the ice.

Sarah Rabin, an Israeli hockey fan and intern at IEHL, said that unlike American private hockey leagues, the IEHL is a tight-knit community. This creates an intimate and personal connection to the game, which Rabin says is the goal of the new competition.

“You have people from nine different countries, really all over the world, coming to play because they just want to play. It’s a very tight-knit community and that’s the kind of environment Israel offers.”

“All the players know each other from every team and they all live together,” added Rabin, who is a New York University student studying sports management.

As the league enters its third year, attendance at the games has doubled, reaching nearly 1,000 people in the stands, Aveneri said. On Wednesday night, the Pioneer fans were particularly boisterous at the start of the game, jumping and screaming as their team appeared to take the lead early.

Sol Feder, an American hockey player from Boston who has been playing hockey since he was 3 years old, joined the Pioneers this year after playing in Israel last year for the Jerusalem Bears while studying at yeshiva.

“I joined not only because it’s a good league, but I joined because I get to play hockey in Israel.

“When I got to the rink, I stood on the ice with my yarmulke and sang Hatikvah. I’ve never been able to do that anywhere else. There is a greater bond with the sport and with your team when you play in Israel.”