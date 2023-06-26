Maloka and Rebatenne are dominant forces of table tennis





Africa Press – Botswana. Bakang Maloka of Moshopa Spinners and Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe Table Tennis Club have proven beyond doubt that they are the most consistent and dominant force in table tennis in Botswana. This comes after the two successfully defended their Phoenix Assurance National Super League titles in Gaborone last weekend. It was Maloka and Rebatenne’s third consecutive title this year following wins at the inaugural Lefika Table Tennis Tournament and the Botswana Open championships in February. 14 out of 14 Maloka finished the Super League at the top of the log standings with 26 points from 14 games. He only lost 2 and won 12 to BDF’s Thobo Matlhatsi and Smash Maniacs’ Boago Malobela, who finished second and third respectively. Rebatenne kept a clean sheet all season and magnificently defended the title she won last year, winning 14 of 14 matches. She also won all previous tournaments played this year, including Lefika Tournament and the national championships. Rebatenne proved too strong for all of her opponents and contenders since the retirement of her closest rival, Boitshwarelo Butale, who has since settled for developing and nurturing talent. Tough opponents Smash Maniacs’ Olorato Ramagapu finished second with 24 points, while BDF’s Constance Kuswani finished third with 23 points. In an exclusive interview, Maloka said he was happy about winning the title, which he attributed to hard work and dedication over the season. It wasn’t an easy journey, but I’m glad I won, he said. I faced a tough challenge from opponents whom I respect and applaud for the efforts they put in. I would say this was one of the most challenging competitions I’ve ever played in and I hope to keep my form until the end of the year so that I can do well in regional and international events. Tribute to younger playerS For her part, Rebatenne said her consistency and dominance is a result of the threat the younger players pose to every title match she takes part in. Playing the same players over and over brings pressure because they’ve studied my style and technique, she said. Since they are also getting better every day, it calls for more hard work and dedication on my part. Follow Africa-Press for more news and analysis on Botswana

