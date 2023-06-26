Sports
MLB London Series: St Louis Cardinals beat Chicago Cubs in game two to level series
Even at the London Stadium this weekend, it was an honor as Major League Baseball made its much-anticipated return to the UK.
Four years after the New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox the first London Series, “America’s Pastime” was back on British soil with another of MLB’s biggest rivalries.
After the Covid-19 pandemic prevented them from making a scheduled visit in 2020, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were finally able to cross the Atlantic.
And the midwestern rivals split the two-game series for the two biggest MLB crowds of the season.
More than 110,000 fans flocked to Stratford for two days in blazing sunshine as MLB’s efforts to grow the game in Europe continue.
Rivalry ‘Route 66’ arrives in E20
Located 534 miles apart on Route 66, Chicago and St. Louis were trade rivals before becoming sporting adversaries, with the Cardinals and Cubs duking it out on the field for more than 130 years.
During their first meeting abroad, many fans traveled, and some Cubs fans summed up the rivalry with T-shirts that read “I’d rather fly across an ocean than to St. Louis”.
Neither side has had much to brag about so far this season, with both records lost, but a successful trip to London could have been the boost needed to go through and secure a wild card spot for the play- to get hold of.
It took an 18-day transformation to transform West Ham’s home ground into a ballpark larger than the US currently has.
And a mix of American tourists, ex-pats and British fans attended to form a crowd of 54,662 on Saturday, which was surpassed by 55,565 for game two.
Anderson overcomes his nerves
As the Ashes were underway and set to continue in London on Wednesday, cricket stars James Anderson and Nathan Lyon were invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday.
It’s not as easy as it seems. People like 50 Cent and Conor McGregor have both tried and failed.
And while traveling from Manchester, Anderson said his daughter showed him a video of the 10 worst ceremonial pitches of all time.
“That didn’t fill me with confidence,” laughed the England bowler. “I feel a little unprepared. I’m very nervous.”
Australian off-spinner Lyon feared he would be as bad as 50 Cent. However, they needn’t have worried. Both efforts flew right over the plate.
“I’m totally into that,” Anderson said when he joined the BBC’s commentary team. “There was definitely some adrenaline going out there.”
World Series winners Dexter Fowler and Albert Pujols did the honors on Sunday, while St. Louis fan John Goodman led the time-honored tradition of signing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning.
Fellow actor Bill Murray was also in town, with the die-hard Cubs fan waving to supporters and throwing his cap into the audience on Saturday.
Straw’ show a no-go
While the inaugural match in London was a 17-13 slugfest, Saturday’s game turned out to be a one-sided affair.
Chicago’s Ian Happ was “very aware” that the walls had moved back 2 yards from 2019, when the Yankees and Red Sox put up 50 runs in two games.
Does not matter. He passed the 16-yard fence, now 400 feet from the plate, for the opening home run of the game and hit another off his next at-bat.
Dansby Swanson added a late two-run homer to record a 9-1 win for the Cubs.
With Marcus Stroman set to become the Cubs’ starting pitcher for game two, things looked ominous for St. Louis, who is bottom of the National League’s Central Division.
Cubs manager David Ross told British fans to “come to the ‘Straw’ Show’, it’s going to be fun”.
“He’s a man who loves the spotlight and jumps at the opportunity. He’s going to be a star on the big stage,” added Ross.
Tickets were still available, starting at 59, and E20 was ready for a scorching. While Saturday was warm, Sunday was sweltering – 31 degrees at the first throw.
Chicago and Stroman also got off to a scorching start, leading 4-0 after the first innings.
But St Louis fought back to a 7-4 lead, with Stroman having to leave the game in the fourth inning due to a blister on the index finger of his throwing hand.
The Cardinals pulled off a 7-5 victory, with Willson Contreras giving up four hits against his former team.
‘This is art – the home run of food’
Contreras, the Cubs’ 2016 World Series winner, and the Cardinals’ winning pitcher Jake Woodford both said “it’s the biggest crowd I’ve ever played for.”
But the London Series wasn’t just about the numbers, it was about the baseball experience, an experience that many young British people were experiencing for the first time.
Asked by an MC what they enjoyed most, one young fan simply said “the food”.
There was all kinds of ballpark food available inside and outside the stadium, plus batting cages and pitching tunnels for fans to try.
The baseball organ, the sing-alongs, even the race around the outfield between huge mascots of Henry VIII, Winston Churchill and Freddie Mercury – it was all part of the experience, and MLB London will return in 2024 and 2026.
While this year’s series may not have had as many big hits as 2019, fans will always remember their days at the ball game.
|
